Liverpool dealt new Dominik Szoboszlai injury blow vs. Brentford as Andoni Iraola decision backfires

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai was taken off injured in the first half of the Reds' Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The Hungary international returned to the Liverpool starting lineup for the visit to the Gtech Community Stadium, after missing the Reds' games against Manchester City and LASK Linz with a thigh problem.

Szoboszlai's comeback was one of three injury boosts Andoni Iraola received before kickoff, as Alexander Isak was also given the green light to start, while Cody Gakpo made the bench after an ankle problem.

Szoboszlai joined Alexis Mac Allister in the double pivot behind Florian Wirtz, but Iraola's decision to bring the former RB Leipzig man back into the starting lineup so soon backfired heavily.

With just over half an hour played, Szoboszlai dropped to the turf off the ball, and the 25-year-old had to be replaced by 19-year-old talent Trey Nyoni.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai suffers new injury in Brentford match

A blow for Liverpool as Dominik Szoboszlai goes down hurt and signals to the bench that he has to come off. The Hungarian midfielder has been hampered by a hamstring problem in recent weeks. Trey Nyoni comes on to replace him. @JamesPearceLFC ? https://t.co/CUH6mIw4NL https://t.co/pMymbffqSN — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) October 17, 2026

Szoboszlai was seen slamming the turf in frustration, and the off-the-ball nature of his latest problem has raised fears that he has suffered a recurrence of his previous hamstring injury.

Szoboszlai was able to walk off the pitch unaided after receiving treatment from the medical team, but the midfielder's gloomy expression told the story as he prepares for another likely spell on the sidelines.

If Szoboszlai has indeed suffered a new hamstring injury - or exacerbated his previous issue - the Hungarian is expected to spend a minimum of two weeks out, if the problem is Grade 1.

Szoboszlai could therefore miss each of Liverpool's remaining three matches in October, against Villarreal in the Champions League (October 20), Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League (October 25) and Chelsea in the EFL Cup (October 28).

The midfielder could also be at risk of sitting out the visit of Arsenal to Anfield on November 1, while a Grade 2 injury may take up to six weeks to heal, potentially jeopardising his involvement in November games against Manchester United and Merseyside rivals Everton.

The most serious hamstring injuries - Grade 3 tears - can require a three-month rehabilitation period, although Szoboszlai walking off the field suggests that he has avoided such a fate.

Is Andoni Iraola to blame for new Dominik Szoboszlai injury?

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Iraola will deliver an update on Liverpool's 2025-26 Player of the Season in his post-game press conference, but it is difficult to ignore the feeling that Szoboszlai was rushed back into action too soon.

Ryan Gravenberch's suspension did necessitate a change in midfield for the trip to Brentford, but the teenage Nyoni has shown glimpses of his potential this season and is perhaps overdue a first Premier League start.

Iraola sending on the 2007-born youngster to replace Szoboszlai instead of James McConnell or Wataru Endo shows that Nyoni is already above the latter two in the midfield hierarchy, and may have been the safer selection over the just-fit again Szoboszlai.

However, criticising Iraola's decision to start Szoboszlai is only too easy in hindsight, and Liverpool's medical team would have run all the necessary checks on the Hungarian before the Reds boss selected his starting team.

For now, though, Szoboszlai joins Giovanni Leoni, Hugo Ekitike and Conor Bradley in the Liverpool treatment room again; none of the latter three will return for several weeks at least.