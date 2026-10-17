Brentford vs. Liverpool lineups confirmed as Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak, Trey Nyoni decisions revealed

Brentford and Liverpool have revealed their starting lineups for Saturday's Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Reds fans travelled to the capital still sweating over the fitness of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo, although pre-game reports claimed that the former two would return to the starting lineup on Saturday.

Indeed, Szoboszlai and Isak have both been named in Andoni Iraola's first XI in a major double boost for the Reds, while Gakpo is among the substitutes after recovering from an ankle problem.

Szoboszlai and Isak are the only two changes that Iraola has made to the starting team from last weekend's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, as the pair replace the banned Ryan Gravenberch and Lewis Koumas respectively.

Gravenberch's suspension could have opened the door for Trey Nyoni to make his first Premier League start, but the teenager must settle for a spot on the bench again as the heavily-criticised Florian Wirtz continues in the number 10 role.

Despite scoring one and setting up two more against LASK Linz in the Champions League, Jeremie Frimpong drops out of the side, allowing Virgil van Dijk to partner Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo to occupy the right-back slot.

Brentford vs. Liverpool lineups: Keith Andrews makes three changes for Bees

Our side to take on Brentford ? #BRELIV https://t.co/24Xblf6j3G — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 17, 2026

Meanwhile, Brentford boss Keith Andrews has made three changes to his starting lineup from the one that began last weekend's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

Centre-back Jannik Schuster and attacker Kevin Schade both picked up injuries at Villa Park; the former is out of the squad entirely and has been replaced by ex-Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, who previously played four times for the Reds senior side.

Schade, in contrast, has made the matchday squad after his shoulder concern, but the reported Liverpool target is only fit enough for the bench as Dango Ouattara comes back into the attack.

Elsewhere, left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf has also been cut from the XI in favour of Mathias Jensen, in a move that will seemingly see Keane Lewis-Potter drop back into defence.

Nathan Collins and Mikkel Damsgaard are among the Brentford substitutes after battling back from injuries, while ex-Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho is also a replacement for the home side.

Brentford hold a one-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table and started gameweek seven as one of just three sides still yet to lose this season, alongside Manchester City and Everton.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Araujo, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Frimpong, Nyoni, Koumas, Ngumoha

Brentford XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Janelt; Ouattara, Jensen, Anthony; Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson; Hickey, Schade, Wilson, Carvalho, Sangare, Collins, Damsgaard, Diouf