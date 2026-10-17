Jeremie Frimpong's terrible injury record assessed as Liverpool suffer second blow vs. Brentford

Liverpool suffered a second new injury blow in their Premier League clash with Brentford following Dominik Szoboszlai's withdrawal, as Jeremie Frimpong was forced off just moments after his introduction.

The Reds lost Szoboszlai to an apparent new hamstring problem in the first half at the Gtech Community Stadium, after the Hungary international had only just made his return from a previous muscular injury.

Szoboszlai's blow came shortly before Keane Lewis-Potter gave Brentford the lead, although the Bees were then dealt a blow of their own as Yehor Yarmolyuk was sent off for head-butting Jeremy Jacquet just before the break.

Andoni Iraola responded to Brentford going down to 10 men by bringing on the attack-minded Frimpong for Ronald Araujo; ostensibly a tactical change as opposed to a fitness-related one.

However, Frimpong's cameo lasted for all of seven minutes, as the Netherlands international pulled up with an unspecified problem and had to be replaced by Rio Ngumoha.

Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong suffers new injury against Brentford

© Imago / Ulrich Hufnagel

Frimpong's withdrawal forced Iraola to deploy Victor Munoz at right-back, due to Araujo having already been substituted and Szoboszlai picking up a new problem in the first half.

Liverpool are already working without Conor Bradley for another couple of months at least owing to his serious knee injury, although Iraola does have Joe Gomez at his disposal as another emergency option.

The nature and severity of Frimpong's injury is yet to be ascertained, but the right-back's fleeting appearance at Brentford is a continuation of an underwhelming Liverpool career so far.

Frimpong arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2025 having become a Bundesliga Invincible with Bayer Leverkusen, registering 74 goal involvements in 190 appearances for the German giants.

However, the Dutchman has only managed three goals and four assists in 43 Liverpool matches across all competitions, although one of those strikes and two of those helpers came in a 6-3 Champions League win over LASK Linz in midweek.

Frimpong has not started a Premier League match since the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest on August 29, though, having lost his place in the side to Barcelona loanee Araujo at the beginning of September.

Jeremie Frimpong's torrid Liverpool fitness record assessed

© Imago / APL

As well as struggling for form, Frimpong has also been beset by injuries since joining Liverpool, after only missing 11 matches for club and country during his Bayer Leverkusen career.

During the 2025-26 campaign, Frimpong was forced to sit out 26 games due to injury concerns, including four separate hamstring problems between August and February.

The defender's longest period of leave was a two-month absence between October and December, during which time he was unavailable for 14 contests, before also missing five games between January 28 and February 25.

Frimpong's difficult 2025-26 season cost him a place in the Netherlands' World Cup 2026 squad, and although he was called up to Xavi's selection for the September/October Nations League period, he did not play a single minute.