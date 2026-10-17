Brentford vs. Liverpool: Premier League issue statement on Yehor Yarmolyuk red card as penalty decision explained

The Premier League have released a statement explaining Yehor Yarmolyuk's sending-off in Brentford's clash with Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

The Bees welcomed the Reds to the Gtech Community Stadium bidding to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign, and Keith Andrews's side enjoyed the better of the early action.

Brentford received a major boost when Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai suffered an injury and had to be taken off, before a penalty for the visitors was overturned on a VAR review.

However, right on the stroke of half time, referee John Brooks was sent to the screen to assess an incident involving Yarmolyuk and Liverpool defender Jeremy Jacquet at a corner.

Replays showed the Brentford midfielder leaning in with his head towards the Frenchman while remonstrating with the referee, and Jacquet inevitably fell to the floor.

Brentford vs. Liverpool: Premier League issue statement on Yehor Yarmolyuk red card

Liverpool may be trailing against Brentford, but the home side will have to play the second half with just 10 men. Yehor Yarmoliuk was sent off for making a 'head-butting action' according to referee John Brooks after he was sent to the monitor by the VAR. ? https://t.co/L35ZUhpy1x — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) October 17, 2026

Upon reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor, Brooks had no choice but to dismiss Yarmolyuk, and the Premier League have now explained the incident in a post on their X account.

"After VAR review, the referee issued a red card to Yarmoliuk for violent conduct," the statement began, before detailing what Brooks said to the Gtech Community Stadium crowd.

"After review, the Brentford No.6 commits a headbutting action. The final decision is a red card," Brooks said, as Yarmolyuk prepares to begin a three-game suspension for violent conduct.

The Ukraine international will firstly sit out the trip to Hull City next Sunday, before the EFL Cup fourth-round match at Sunderland on October 28, as red cards count across all competitions.

Yarmolyuk will serve the third and final match of his ban at home to Nottingham Forest on October 31, before returning for the Bees' trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on November 8.

The 22-year-old was making his fourth consecutive Premier League start for Brentford against Liverpool and has one goal and two assists to show from nine appearances in all competitions this season.

Why were Liverpool not awarded a penalty after Yehor Yarmolyuk headbutt?

#BRELIV – 45+8’ VAR OVERTURN After VAR review, the referee issued a red card to Yarmoliuk for violent conduct. REF: “After review, the Brentford No.6 commits a headbutting action. The final decision is a red card”. — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) October 17, 2026

Even though Yarmolyuk's headbutt on Jacquet occurred inside the penalty area, Liverpool were not awarded a spot kick and the chance to draw level shortly before half time.

Brooks did not point to the spot due to the fact that the corner had not been taken at the time of the offence; had the ball been in play, Andoni Iraola's men would have been given a penalty.

The Reds were awarded just the one spot kick in their opening six Premier League games of the 2026-27 season, which was scored by Szoboszlai to rescue a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United in August.