Tottenham suffer major double injury blow as Dejan Kulusevski, Pedro Porro updates given before Coventry

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that Lucas Bergvall and Savio will miss Monday's Premier League clash with Coventry City due to injury.

The Lilywhites will go in search of their first top-flight win of the season at the seventh attempt on October 19, when they host a Sky Blues side seeking a third straight victory in the competition.

Spurs were already known to be missing Mykhaylo Mudryk, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert for the visit of Frank Lampard's side, as well as the suspended Rodrigo Bentancur following his red card in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

However, in an unforeseen double whammy, De Zerbi told the media in his Sunday morning press conference that Bergvall and Savio would both be out for weeks after picking up fresh injuries.

"Savio (is unavailable). Unfortunately, on Tuesday at the training centre he felt a muscular problem. He’ll be out for some weeks," De Zerbi said on the Brazilian, before delving into more detail with Bergvall.

Tottenham's Savio, Lucas Bergvall out for "weeks" with new injuries

© Iconsport / PA Images

"And Lucas Bergvall because he had a problem at the beginning of the game in Manchester in the first chance for Solanke. His knee, he felt pain, he finished the game but the day after he came to the medical staff - I think two weeks (he’ll be out)."

Savio has completed the full 90 minutes in each of Tottenham's last three Premier League matches, although he is still waiting for his first top-flight goal involvement for the Lilywhites since his summer move from Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Bergvall made his second Premier League start of the season at Old Trafford last weekend, completing 66 minutes before being replaced by Bentancur.

De Zerbi also confirmed that right-back Pedro Porro would not return from a muscular problem in time for the visit of Coventry, although the World Cup winner could be fit to face Chelsea next weekend.

In brighter news, Dejan Kulusevski will be on the substitutes' bench on Monday after making a full recovery from a knee injury, marking his first appearance in a Tottenham matchday squad since May 2025.

How can Tottenham replace Savio, Lucas Bergvall?

© Imago / APL

As Kulusevski has not played a competitive match for over 500 days, there is no chance that the Sweden international will be considered to replace the stricken Savio in the Tottenham attack.

Instead, one of Omar Marmoush or Mathys Tel should start on the left wing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, likely alongside Dominic Solanke, Mohammed Kudus and the recalled James Maddison in a four-pronged attack.

Meanwhile, Bergvall's absence opens the door for Conor Gallagher to keep his place in the team if Maddison is indeed re-introduced, the ex-Chelsea man joining Sandro Tonali in the double pivot.

Alternatively, De Zerbi could bring £85m summer signing Mateus Fernandes back into the starting lineup in a deeper role, thus forcing Gallagher and Maddison to fight for one spot in the starting XI.

Tottenham are currently bottom of the Premier League table heading into Monday's game, although they will rise above Bournemouth int0 19th on goal difference if the Cherries lose to Sunderland on Sunday.