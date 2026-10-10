Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Solanke snatches a point

Tottenham Hotspur snatched a point in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Boos rang around Old Trafford after a miserable first half from the hosts, with Tottenham dictating the tempo and registering seven shots to Man Utd's measly one, but the Red Devils held on to reach half-time with the score still goalless.

Man Utd gradually improved in the second half and eventually took the lead through Bryan Mbeumo, and the win looked almost certain as Tottenham were then reduced to 10 men after Rodrigo Bentancur's red card.

However, there was to be one last twist in the tale as Dominic Solanke scored a dramatic late equaliser, snatching a point for Spurs at the death.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Manchester United remain untidy and often uninspiring, and Michael Carrick's side were made to pay for their passiveness once again.

The Red Devils were second best throughout the entire first half before eventually showing some signs of life in the second period, and they appeared set for the win thanks to Mbeumo's goal and Bentancur's red card.

However, as Manchester United have shown time and again this season, there defensive vulnerabilities made them pay once again, with Solanke nodding home late on.

The pressure will now continue to rise on Carrick, and rightfully so after several miserable performances this season, with Man Utd recording their first start to a league season in 40 years.

Meanwhile, although Tottenham are still yet to win in the league, today's result will feel like a small victory.

Spurs looked set to leave without anything to show for being the better side for much of the encounter, but Solanke's header from nowhere snatched a point.

Regardless, the bigger picture is that Spurs are still winless after six matches, leaving them 18th in the table with just two points.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HIGHLIGHTS

Bryan Mbeumo goal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (73rd min, Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur)

Bryan Mbeumo slots it home to give Manchester United the lead against Spurs! ? https://t.co/7yKnpyhfUe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 10, 2026

Mbeumo gives Manchester United the lead!

Man Utd work the ball out wide to Matheus Cunha on the left, and the Brazilian does well to cut into the box and pass to Mbeumo.

Mbeumo snaps to his left foot and drives an effort across goal and into the bottom right corner - a superb finish to give the Red Devils the lead.

78th min: Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) red card

Rodrigo Bentancur is sent off... and here's why ⬇️ https://t.co/3ahzz5iUbg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 10, 2026

Bentancur is given his marching orders!

Bentancur leaps into a flying tackle on Shaw, and the defender does not take kindly, chasing the midfielder down.

Bentancur appears to push his head into Shaw as the scuffle ensues, and the Tottenham midfielder is subsequently given a straight red.

Dominic Solanke goal vs. Manchester United (92nd min, Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur)

Spurs are level in stoppage-time! ? https://t.co/NoivNchgWw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 10, 2026

Solanke scores a late equaliser for Tottenham!

Lisandro Martinez and Solanke are grappling in the box as the ball is delivered into the Man Utd penalty area.

Solanke, on his way to the ground, manages to make contact with the ball and flicks into the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MATHEUS CUNHA

© Iconsport / Steve Flynn/Every Second Media

Cunha was a rare shining light for Manchester United in a largely uninspiring performance, with the Brazilian repeatedly demanding the ball and looking to cause problems.

In fact, it was the attacker who did exactly that in the build up to Mbeumo's goal, receiving the ball on the left wing before getting into the box and setting up his striker.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, it was once again too little, with Tottenham fighting back to snatch a point late on.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MATCH STATS

Possession: Manchester United 50%-50% Tottenham Hotspur

Shots: Manchester United 12-12 Tottenham Hotspur

Shots on target: Manchester United 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Corners: Manchester United 4-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Fouls: Manchester United 13-16 Tottenham Hotspur

WHAT NEXT?

Manchester United will make their way to the Spanish capital on Tuesday, with the Red Devils scheduled to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League league phase.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur will have over a week to rest and prepare for their upcoming clash with Coventry City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Monday.