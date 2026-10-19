Man United transfer news: French midfielder eyed by Red Devils rejects January move

Manchester United strengthened their midfield significantly during the summer transfer window, bringing in players such as Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba, but the club’s hierarchy is far from finished in that department.

Manager Michael Carrick and the club’s representatives are currently keen on AC Milan star Youssouf Fofana, who is spending this season on loan at Sevilla. However, the France international has now dealt the English giants a huge blow, responding to the interest from the Premier League with a clear rejection.

Manchester United eye Youssouf Fofana after disastrous start to the season

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Carrick’s players are enduring a truly dismal start to the new campaign. From eight matches in all competitions, they have managed to scrape only two victories, against Ipswich Town in the league and Azerbaijani side Sabah in the Champions League.

Defender Lisandro Martinez also recently spoke out publicly against the failure of the club’s hierarchy in the summer market. He was unhappy that players of sufficient quality had not arrived at Old Trafford to build on a good previous season.

Supporters were therefore greatly encouraged by reports of a possible arrival of Fofana, who is currently shining in La Liga. In the current campaign, he has made five appearances, scored one goal and plays an absolutely key role in Sevilla sitting in a fantastic fifth place in the table.

Fofana insists on loan stay, Sporting could provide the answer

© Iconsport / Joao Gregorio/ZUMA Press Wire

According to Spanish outlet VamosMiSevilla, however, Fofana has absolutely no interest in a January move to Manchester, even if the English club were to make a direct and lucrative offer in the winter to his parent club, Italy’s AC Milan.

For any move to happen at all, Sevilla would also have to agree to an early termination of the loan, and it can naturally be assumed that the Spanish side would not welcome such a step. There have also been reports in the media that the 27-year-old midfielder has no intention of packing his bags in the middle of the season and has already expressed a very clear desire to honour his commitment in Seville.

Beyond midfield, experts and supporters alike agree on an urgent need to strengthen the defensive ranks.

The critical area is above all left-back, as Luke Shaw has had enormous problems with frequent injuries in recent seasons. Lewis Hall of Newcastle United was linked with the club during the summer, but according to Sport Witness, Manchester United are now turning their attention elsewhere.

The main target has become Maxi Araujo of Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon. The 26-year-old defender is expected to cost around £55million. However, rivals Arsenal, who want to strengthen their squad for the prestigious Champions League, also have a keen interest in his services.