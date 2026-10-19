Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Villarreal: Dominik Szoboszlai, Jeremie Frimpong latest

Liverpool's next Champions League outing will see Villarreal travel to Anfield on Tuesday.

The Reds come into their European fixture on the back of a Premier League win against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

However, the victory was not without cost given both Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong were forced off the pitch.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with Villarreal.

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Szoboszlai was a doubt for Liverpool's game against Brentford due to a hamstring issue, but the Hungarian was a surprise inclusion in the XI.

Unfortunately, the midfielder aggravated the same hamstring problem and was forced off in the first half, with Iraola confirming that he will be absent for some time.

JEREMIE FRIMPONG

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Much like Szoboszlai, Frimpong was a doubt against Brentford after suffering cramp against LASK Linz in the Champions League.

The defender came on at half time on Saturday, only to be replaced seven minutes later due to a hamstring issue, with Iraola also confirming he will miss a considerable period.

HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: December 26 (vs. Hull City)

Striker Hugo Ekitike ruptured his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain in April and underwent surgery in the aftermath.

The French star is likely to be out until towards the end of 2026, with a comeback in the festive period a possibility.

GIOVANNI LEONI

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 2 (vs. Coventry City)

Centre-back Giovanni Leoni, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September 2025, has had his return to team training delayed as he builds confidence in his knee through rehabilitation.

Speaking on October 15, Iraola said, "It’s taking more time than we wanted. The plan was to train with the team in this past international break [but] probably it’s going to be in the next [one]."

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Manchester United)

Conor Bradley has been out of action since being forced off with a major knee injury against Arsenal in January, but he is targeting a return this autumn.

The right-back is not ready to join team training, but he has been doing ball work in recent weeks as he continues his rehabilitation.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no suspended players for this match.