Man United injury news: Lisandro Martinez update as Michael Carrick faces serious Como Champions League challenge

Lisandro Martniez felt a problem in his thigh against Leeds United on Sunday, Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has revealed.

The Red Devils were held to a draw by Leeds on the weekend, with the 1-1 stalemate leaving the club in 13th place with just seven points in the Premier League.

There were positives to take from the draw, though it will be a concern to Carrick that he had to take centre-back Martinez off at half time.

The United boss provided an update on the defender to reporters after the match, saying: "[Martinez] felt his thigh a little bit."

Carrick did not give any other updates on Martinez, but a potential absence comes as a blow given the club will face Como in the Champions League on Wednesday.

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Como vs. Man United: Who should replace Lisandro Martinez?

Martinez's injury is a major blow for Carrick given he will also be without centre-back Leny Yoro when his side face Como.

The Frenchman was sent off against Atletico Madrid in matchweek two of the Champions League, and his suspension means that the Red Devils will be light at the back.

Harry Maguire is a certain inclusion in a back four, while the Englishman may have to be partnered by Ayden Heaven, especially as Matthijs de Ligt has not started a game for the club since November 2025.

To make matters worse, left-backs Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu are major doubts, so it would not be surprising if Carrick's side were vulnerable on Wednesday.

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Lisandro Martinez latest: How long do thigh injuries take to heal?

There is no clear timeline on a recovery for Martinez, but fans will hope that he has avoided a Grade 3 injury, which would involve a complete tear of the muscle and require a minimum of six to 12 weeks on the treatment table.

A Grade 2 injury would see the Argentinian miss three to six weeks of action, while a Grade 1 issue could see him return to the pitch in as little as one to two weeks.

However, Martinez has picked up five injuries since November 2024, including a serious knee injury, as well as calf and hamstring issues.

The defender's contract will expire at the end of the season, and renewing his deal would be risky, both because of his performances and his injury history.