Why Ayden Heaven misses Leeds vs. Man Utd as double concern arises for Michael Carrick

Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven is reportedly missing from the Red Devils squad to face Leeds United due to illness.

The former Arsenal centre-back has quickly settled into the first team at Man Utd and made the starting lineup for their midweek Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Heaven completed 80 minutes of the 2-0 defeat at left-back before being replaced by Harry Maguire, and the 20-year-old was a strong contender to keep his spot in the backline at Elland Road.

Michael Carrick remains without Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu due to injury, but Heaven was also not seen on the teamsheet released 75 minutes before kickoff.

According to Steven Railston, Heaven is unavailable for Man Utd against Leeds as a result of a sickness bug, further decimating Carrick's defensive ranks at an inopportune time.

Ayden Heaven misses Leeds vs. Man Utd with illness

© Imago

With Heaven missing alongside Shaw and Dorgu, Diogo Dalot was given the nod at left-back at Elland Road, while Leny Yoro lined up on the opposite side.

Lisandro Martinez retained his place in central defence, despite his public attack on technical director Jason Wilcox in midweek, joining Harry Maguire in front of number one Senne Lammens.

However, Carrick is able to call on Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Harry Amass from the bench, giving Man Utd plenty of defensive cover while Heaven battles back from his bug.

The 2006-born defender has already made 28 senior appearances for the Red Devils since leaving Arsenal in January 2025, having only played once for the Gunners' first team in competitive football.

Heaven started 11 Premier League matches for Man Utd in the 2025-26 season, but he has been limited to four appearances in the early stages of the 2025-26 season, including 91 Premier League minutes across two games.

Man Utd dealt double concern before Leeds match

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage

Heaven's sickness bug was one of three separate concerns that befell Man Utd before kickoff at Elland Road - two on the playing side - although none of those worries ought to have a significant impact on Carrick.

According to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, Carlos Baleba - starting in midfield alongside Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans - was given a couple of tablets by a member of the Man Utd medical team ahead of kickoff.

Meanwhile, a Man United staff member apparently fell unwell in Madrid, suggesting that a virus is possibly affecting the Red Devils' camp, but there is no suggestion of any wider impact.

However, Heaven is also a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Como, and it remains to be seen if he is fit for next weekend's Premier League battle against Bournemouth.