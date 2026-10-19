Man City injury, suspension list and return dates vs. AEK Athens: Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo latest

Manchester City welcome AEK Athens to the Etihad Stadium for Tuesday's matchday three encounter, seeking to return to winning ways in the Champions League after last week's 4-2 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain.

Enzo Maresca's men had claimed eight wins from eight prior to the visit of the three-peat-chasing PSG, whose first 45 minutes in Manchester were among the most thrilling ever witnessed at the club.

The Cityzens did eke out a 3-2 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday, and they will want a strong showing to ease the pain of the chastening loss to Luis Enrique's side.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the Man City injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with AEK Athens, who could leapfrog them in the early league phase table.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Status: Minor doubt

Type of issue: Knock

Possible return date: October 20 (vs. AEK Athens)

Erling Haaland appeared to be struggling after the Ipswich match, though Maresca later issued an update to allay supporters' fears. The Italian manager may have wanted to rest the forward for the visit of the Greek opponents anyway, but the Norwegian will be assessed nonetheless.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Maresca did not seem optimistic when speaking about Antoine Semenyo's situation after the win over Ipswich, and the wide forward seems unlikely to play against AEK Athens on Tuesday.

Nico O’Reilly

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Nico O’Reilly went off after an hour against the Tractor Boys, with Maresca stating that he had an issue with his back, which could rule him out for the visit of the Greek champions.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: October 20 (vs. AEK Athens)

Mateo Kovacic was taken off before the hour mark due to an unspecified issue, making his status questionable ahead of the visit of AEK Athens.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: October 20 (vs. AEK Athens)

Although Matheus Nunes was withdrawn during the win over Ipswich as a precaution, the Portugal international will be assessed before Tuesday's match.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Manchester City have no players banned for this match.