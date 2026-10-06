Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'scouting' 27-year-old midfielder who is starring in La Liga

Manchester United have reportedly been scouting Youssouf Fofana this season, with the Red Devils believed to be huge admirers of the on-loan AC Milan midfielder.

Fofana, 27, is currently on loan at Sevilla from Milan, and he has impressed for the Spanish outfit this season, scoring once in four appearances in Spain's top flight.

According to Ficherio, Man United have sent scouts to Sevilla games - both home and away - this season to watch Fofana, and the Red Devils have been hugely impressed.

The report claims that Sevilla are only paying 8% of Fofana's salary, which is considered to be far too much for the La Liga outfit to take on.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the Spanish team would only be able to sign Fofana on a permanent basis in 2027 if they make a 'major prior sale'.

© Imago

Man United 'scouting' Fofana for Sevilla this season

The 25-time France international started his career with Strasbourg, representing their first team between 2018 and 2020 before making the move to Monaco.

Fofana made 175 appearances for Monaco, boasting a record of seven goals and 15 assists, before arriving at Italian giants Milan in the summer of 2024.

The midfielder featured on 88 occasions for Milan during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 campaigns before completing a loan switch to Sevilla over the summer.

Los Nervionenses have benefitted from Fofana's quality, with the team sitting fifth in the La Liga table, only two points behind fourth-placed Real Madrid.

© Imago / Sportimage

Do Man United need another midfielder?

Man United signed three new midfielders during the summer transfer window, with Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba arriving at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes is also capable of operating in a deeper area, although the Portugal international is currently playing as a number 10 in Michael Carrick's 4-2-3-1 formation.

Man United could still do with another addition in midfield, especially as Manuel Ugarte does not have a long-term future at Old Trafford.

Ugarte is currently on the sidelines with a severe knee injury, but he could be sold upon his return to fitness, with the Uruguay international expected to leave next summer.

Sevilla will find it incredibly difficult to keep hold of Fofana given his quality, and a move to the Premier League could be on the cards for the Frenchman.