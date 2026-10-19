Man United transfer news: Galatasaray joined by far bigger club in Bruno Fernandes race

As Manchester United make another sluggish start to the season, the question of Bruno Fernandes’ future has resurfaced. The two parties are not currently aligned on an extension and several clubs, including Galatasaray, are lurking to welcome the Portugal international.

On Sunday, Manchester United extended their winless run in all competitions to six matches with a 1-1 draw at Leeds United on matchday seven of the Premier League.

It was another poor result, following the 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and the 1-1 draws with Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham. Unsurprisingly, those results have greatly weakened the position of Michael Carrick in the Manchester United dugout.

Meanwhile, the situation of Fernandes, who is under contract only until June 2027, is becoming increasingly worrying. Indeed, the Portuguese’s contract extension is in danger, as the Manchester United hierarchy and the player disagree over the length of a potential new deal.

That is enough to see the idea of a January departure gather momentum.

Barcelona also lurking over Bruno Fernandes situation

© Iconsport / Simon Dack

For several weeks, a number of media outlets have reported Galatasaray’s interest in Fernandes, with the Turkish club even reportedly submitting a contract offer to the 32-year-old midfielder.

But according to Turkish outlet Fanatik, the Istanbul club will have to contend with competition from Barcelona, who have also identified the former Sporting player as a way to strengthen at lower cost in the coming months.

It must be said that, with the end of his contract approaching, Fernandes is valued at only £30m (€35m). That is a relatively affordable sum for a player of his calibre.

Given his difficult start to the season, with a decisive contribution in only two matches so far this campaign, Manchester United could choose to turn the page on the Portuguese this winter, to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

This saga should in any case continue to be talked about in the north of England.