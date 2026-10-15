Carrick, De Zerbi, Arbeloa...: the top favorites in the Premier League sack race

Michael Carrick, Roberto De Zerbi and Pierre Sage are among the English bookmakers’ favourites to become the first manager sacked in the Premier League this season.

While there has already been movement in the dugout in Ligue 1 with the dismissal of Dino Toppmoller, replaced by Yannick Cahuzac, all 20 Premier League managers who began the 2026-27 season are still in their jobs. However, some are already under pressure.

Indeed, Alvaro Arbeloa is in serious danger with Fulham bottom of the table, on two points from six matches. The position of Roberto De Zerbi is hardly more comfortable with Tottenham Hotspur 19th (three points). Michael Carrick and Pierre Sage are also under pressure.

Michael Carrick and Alvaro Arbeloa are the favourites

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Manchester United (13th, six points) and Crystal Palace (12th, seven points) are in mid-table, but their managers are under threat.

According to Oddschecker, which compares odds from betting sites to identify the favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked, Michael Carrick leads the way with average odds of 1.5.

The English manager, who was nevertheless given a contract extension this summer until June 2028 after a strong second half of last season, is paying for his current run of five matches without a win, while three names have already been mentioned as his replacement: Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte and Unai Emery.

Michael Carrick is followed by Alvaro Arbeloa, who arrived at Fulham this summer but has still not won a league match, despite an ambitious summer transfer window. The Spanish manager has odds of 2.5 to become the first manager dismissed this season.

Reprieve for De Zerbi and Sage

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Behind the two favourites, Roberto De Zerbi, at 7, and Pierre Sage, at 9, are thought to be unlikely to lose their jobs soon.

That may be explained by the huge contract the Italian manager signed until June 2031 with Tottenham Hotspur, who are understandably reluctant to sack him and should give him more time.

As for the French manager, who arrived this summer after his successful spell at Lens, his situation is far from worrying on the pitch, with a place in the Premier League’s mid-table, qualification for the EFL Cup last 16 and a first win in the Europa League league phase. In addition, Crystal Palace are on a run of three matches unbeaten.