Arsenal transfer news: Man United, Gunners 'rule out' moves for £42.2m defender

Arsenal and Manchester United have allegedly lowered their interest in Sporting Lisbon star Maxi Araujo.

The Gunners and Red Devils are currently preparing for Premier League fixtures on Sunday, with Man United travelling to Leeds and Arsenal making the trip to Nottingham Forest.

However, with the North Londoners contending with a number of injuries and their rivals having made a disappointing start to the campaign, signings may be made during the winter transfer window.

Araujo is a player who has been on the radar of both Premier League giants and some of their rivals for a number of months.

Nevertheless, as per Sport Witness, interest from the aforementioned duo has lowered.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Arsenal, Man United move away from Araujo interest

The report claims that neither Mikel Arteta or Michael Carrick are interested in adding the left-sided player to their respective squads at the present time.

Despite suggestions elsewhere that a big-money approach could be in the offing, it is claimed that there have been no fresh developments.

At the start of August, the Uruguay international penned a new contract until the end of 2029-30.

He has since contributed one goal and two assists from his nine appearances for Sporting this season.

In total, an impressive 12 goals and 16 assists have come from 102 outings for the Portuguese club, who has previously been valued at €50m (£42.17m).

© Imago / Visionhaus

Are Arsenal, Man United right to move on from Araujo?

Both clubs, particularly Arsenal, are already blessed with suitable options at left-back.

Arsenal have Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie and Myles Lewis-Skelly who can be deployed in that position.

While an argument can be made that Man United need to upgrade on Luke Shaw, they still have Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu who can be used.

Despite the qualities that the attack-minded Araujo possesses, Man United fans may prefer a more defensively-astute player to arrive in order to bolster their record at the back.