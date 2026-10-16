Preview: Leeds United vs Manchester United - prediction, team news, lineups

Desperate for Premier League points and a distraction from their struggles, Manchester United will travel to face bitter rivals Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Whites are hoping to bounce back after defeat last time out, while the Red Devils are reeling from a five-game winless run.

Match preview

Daniel Farke's Leeds impressed in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign en route to earning survival in the top flight, and the team have made a commendable start to this term as they look to build on that foundation.

The Whites currently sit seventh in the table with nine points to their name, a tally that puts the club level with Liverpool and just one point shy of the top four.

Last Saturday, Farke's side were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, and though the result was to be expected on paper, the manger will be frustrated by the manner in which the match was turned around in just eight minutes.

On the other hand, that defeat was Leeds' first in the Premier League this season, and the Whites fought valiantly in London, getting their noses in front through James Justin shortly after the interval and only losing due to a brilliant Bruno Guimaraes strike from the edge of the box.

Heading into Sunday's showdown, the hosts will be buoyed by their excellent record at Elland Road, where they are unbeaten in eight competitive matches, winning five times and keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick's Man United have struggled throughout the early stages of this season, and will make the short trip to Leeds low on confidence.

The Red Devils have picked up just one win from their six Premier League games in 2026-27, and have not come out on top in any of their last five outings across all competitions, losing three times and drawing twice since hammering Champions League debutants Sabah 4-0 on September 10.

Most recently, Carrick's men followed up a demoralising 1-1 draw with 10-man Tottenham Hotspur by losing 2-0 to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

That defeat in Spain was made all the more painful by the fact Man United conceded with just 53 seconds on the clock, before Leny Yoro was sent off in the second half, and Ademola Lookman put the game beyond the Mancunians.

However, the result was overshadowed by post-match comments from Lisandro Martinez, who took aim at the club's Director of Football, Jason Wilcox, in an interview with Amazon Prime:

"I expect more [investment]. 100%. I expect more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox]. I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night," said the Argentina defender.

Martinez is expected to be involved against Leeds after making a clarifying follow-up statement, but the drama and tension surrounding the Red Devils has only been inflamed over the past week.

With Man United's strife as context, losing on Sunday would be extremely damaging, but after seeing their team fail to win any of their four away matches this term - losing twice and conceding two goals on three occasions - fans will naturally be fearing the worst.

Leeds United Premier League form:

Leeds United form (all competitions):

Manchester United Premier League form:

Manchester United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage

Leeds could be boosted by the return of speedster Dan James this weekend, given that the winger resumed training on Thursday, and manager Farke noted in his press conference "There is a chance that he is involved."

Right-sided forward Mateo Joseph is continuing his rehabilitation following an anterior cruciate ligament injury, though Noah Okafor and Anton Stach should be on hand to support striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin up top.

At the opposite end of the pitch, centre-back Joe Rodon has been ruled out of this match due to a hamstring injury, and is a few weeks away from a return to action, so expect to see a three-man backline featuring James Justin, Nico Elvedi and Tarik Muharemovic.

As for Man United, they are missing striker Benjamin Sesko once again as he works through another lower leg problem, and Bryan Mbeumo could start up top, supplied by Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha.

In midfield, Kobbie Mainoo is a doubt and faces a late fitness test, while Manuel Ugarte is continuing his rehabilitation from the ACL injury he suffered in the summer, but Carlos Baleba will be ready to join Youri Tielemans in Carrick's double pivot on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the Red Devils are lighter than ideal at full-back, considering that Patrick Dorgu is sidelined with a hamstring injury, Noussair Mazraoui has only been involved in small parts of training, and Luke Shaw faces a late call on his fitness.

If neither Mazraoui nor Shaw are available, then Diogo Dalot could operate at left-back, with Leny Yoro on the right as part of a four-man defence alongside Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Trafford; Muharemovic, Elvedi, Justin; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Stach, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Tielemans, Baleba; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

We say: Leeds United 3-1 Manchester United

Leeds are in the rare position of being above their rivals when they face off, and the Whites will be raring to go up against the struggling giants on Sunday.

Man United head into this clash low on confidence, and defeat at Elland Road would not be surprising considering they are likely to be caught out by the intensity of Farke's side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.