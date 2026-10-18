Team News: Tottenham vs. Coventry injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

The first Premier League meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Coventry City since March 2001 takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday evening.

The Lilywhites remain winless after six top-flight outings this term, but the Sky Blues are 90 minutes away from an unexpected third consecutive triumph in the division.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

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TOTTENHAM

Out: Pedro Porro (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (suspended), Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle), Wilson Odobert (knee), Xavi Simons (knee), Savio (muscle), Lucas Bergvall (knee)

Doubtful: Dejan Kulusevski (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Udogie; Fernandes, Tonali; Kudus, Maddison, Marmoush; Solanke

COVENTRY

Out: Rushworth; Mfuni, Thomas, Pinnock; Van Ewijk, Grimes, Yirenkyi, Dasilva; Thomas-Asante, Rudoni; Cherif

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rushworth; Mfuni, Thomas, Pinnock; Van Ewijk, Grimes, Yirenkyi, Dasilva; Thomas-Asante, Rudoni; Cherif