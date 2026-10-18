Tottenham Hotspur vs. Coventry City: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Tottenham Hotspur will take on newly promoted Coventry City in Monday's Premier League offering.

Roberto De Zerbi's side are propping up the Premier League table, while the Sky Blues head into the match in 16th position.

Here, Sports Mole covers the details about how to watch Monday's encounter.

What time does Spurs vs. Coventry kick off?

The final game of matchday seven will get underway at 8pm on Monday evening.

Where is Spurs vs. Coventry being played?

Coventry will make their first-ever trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which can hold over 62,000 supporters.

How to watch Spurs vs. Coventry in the UK

TV channels

UK viewers with the relevant package can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports UHDR.

Online streaming

Sky Sports customers can also tune into the match via Sky Go and the dedicated Sky Sports app.

Alternatively, there is the option to watch via NOW TV by purchasing an annual, monthly, or day pass.

Highlights

Highlights from Monday's fixture will be available on the Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel. The BBC Sport website and app will also have match highlights.

The Sky Sports Premier League X account will share key moments of the game.

What is at stake for Spurs and Coventry?

Spurs battled to earn a point with 10 players in their most recent outing against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Despite taking confidence from the 1-1 draw, they are the only team yet to win a Premier League game this season, with De Zerbi under pressure to end that wait in Monday's home clash.

Coventry, meanwhile, are looking to record a third consecutive victory after getting up and running in the Premier League with back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

Having lost their last five head-to-head meetings, a win would represent their first success against Spurs since picking up a 2-1 home win in October 2000.