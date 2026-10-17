Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City - prediction, team news, lineups

Under-fire Tottenham Hotspur coach Roberto De Zerbi will be out for a sense of seventh heaven when the Lilywhites welcome Coventry City to North London in Monday's Premier League offering.

Spurs remain winless after six matches in the 2026-27 top flight, whereas Frank Lampard's Sky Blues are searching for an unforeseen third straight Premier League success.

Match preview

By the time Tottenham take to the North London field on Monday evening, De Zerbi's men may be sinking in the ignominy of being the only team yet to register a Premier League win in 2026-27, if Bournemouth and Fulham overcome Sunderland and Hull City respectively over the weekend.

However, the travelling Lilywhites faithful left Old Trafford last weekend knowing that their side had gained one point rather than lost two against Manchester United, as Dominic Solanke heroically snatched a 1-1 draw right at the death after Rodrigo Bentancur's mindless red card.

While De Zerbi's men may continue to languish in the relegation zone in the early-season Premier League table - below Bournemouth on goals scored and just one point better off than Fulham - the trends are slowly but surely heading in the right direction.

From a glass-half-full perspective, Tottenham have only lost one of their last four Premier League matches, while netting four goals in their last three games after failing to find the net once in their previous three against Everton, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

Profligacy remains a major pain point for the hosts, though, as Tottenham have under-performed their Expected Goals total by 3.9 in the 2026-27 Premier League; only Sunderland (-4.3) and Forest (-5.1) were more wasteful in the first six gameweeks.

Tottenham vs. Coventry Premier League Match Preview ⚪? | "Can Spurs Afford To Sack De Zerbi?"

Tottenham's entire-season total of three Premier League goals was bettered by upcoming foes Coventry in 90 minutes against Newcastle, who after being torn to shreds by Leeds United experienced another horror away day at the CBS Arena in the last Monday Night Football showdown.

Jack Rudoni, Sidiki Cherif, Ellis Simms and Stephen Mfuni all contributed to a sensational 4-1 Sky Blues triumph - their second on the spin after edging out Nottingham Forest 1-0 before the international break for their first Premier League success in a quarter of the century.

One of only three Premier League teams to prevail in both gameweek five and six - alongside Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion - Frank Lampard's charges surged into 14th spot last Monday and start the next round three points clear of the dreaded dotted line.

Not since February 1998 have the visitors earned three Premier League wins on the spin - they triumphed in five on the bounce back then - but Tottenham coincidentally boast an identical victorious sequence in the head-to-head charts.

Indeed, Spurs have beaten Coventry in their last five meetings between 2001 and 2024, most recently eking out a 2-1 EFL Cup success two years ago thanks to last-gasp Brennan Johnson and Djed Spence strikes.

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League form:

Tottenham Hotspur form (all competitions):

Coventry City Premier League form:

Coventry City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Spurs boss De Zerbi will not speak to the media on Sunday, so as of now, home supporters are in the dark about whether Pedro Porro (thigh) or Dejan Kulusevski (knee) will be available for the visit of Coventry.

Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle), Wilson Odobert (knee) and Xavi Simons (knee) are guaranteed absentees, as is Bentancur, whose headbutt on Luke Shaw and deserved sending-off has earned him a three-game suspension.

The Uruguayan was snubbed from the starting XI against Man Utd anyway, but De Zerbi should still be minded to make a midfield change, handing James Maddison his first league start of the season at the expense of Conor Gallagher.

On Coventry's end, Taiwo Awoniyi has completed a three-game ban of his own and is back in Lampard's ranks, but the striker is fighting an uphill battle to force his way in over either Cherif or Simms following the pair's goals against Newcastle.

Awoniyi's comeback is one of two Sky Blues boosts, as Kaine Kesler-Hayden has recovered from a hamstring problem, but Luke Woolfenden (knee), Aurele Amenda (calf), Josh Eccles (ankle) and Haji Wright (quad) are still unavailable.

A 4-2-3-1 setup paid dividends and then some for Lampard last time out, but it would not be a shock to see the Chelsea legend revert to a three-man central defence, re-introducing Mfuni over Ephron Mason-Clark.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bergvall, Tonali; Kudus, Maddison, Savio; Solanke

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Mfuni, Thomas, Pinnock; Van Ewijk, Grimes, Yirenkyi, Dasilva; Thomas-Asante, Rudoni; Cherif

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Coventry City

Tottenham's wastefulness remains evident, even if De Zerbi's side are now finally making nets bulge, but the potential re-introduction of Maddison will work wonders in terms of the hosts' quality of chance creation.

Confidence is not in short supply in the Coventry camp, but we have faith in a near full-strength Spurs defence to shut out the Sky Blues as Tottenham belatedly win a Premier League game again.

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