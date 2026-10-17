Tottenham transfer news: James Maddison future update as under 'fire' attacker criticised following poor Spurs start

James Maddison still wants to stay at Tottenham Hotspur despite his struggles on the pitch, the latest report has revealed.

Spurs will have to wait for the rest of the Premier League to play before they take on Coventry City on Monday in what could be a crucial battle in the fight for survival.

Roberto De Zerbi's side only have three points from their first six top-flight fixtures this term, with their inability to find the back of the net costing them points.

Attacking midfielder Maddison has not yet started a game for the club, though he has failed to make an impact from the bench so far.

Football Insider claim that the Englishman believes that his future lies at Tottenham, with many at the club still hopeful that he can help turn the team's fortunes around.

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James Maddison future: Why Spurs fans should be patient

Maddison has only played 79 minutes this season in the Premier League, with De Zerbi still managing the attacker's time on the pitch carefully following a serious knee injury.

While the Englishman has not scored or assisted so far this term, it would be unfair to judge him based on his output considering the serious nature of his ACL issue.

At his best, Maddison has proven to be an excellent creator, registering 33 Premier League assists between 2021-22 and 2024-25.

There are concerns about the 29-year-old's long-term future given he will turn 30 in November, but once he is ready to start games for Spurs, the team may be significantly more threatening.

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Roberto De Zerbi at Spurs: Did he fail Tottenham in the transfer window?

Despite an outlay in the region of £350m in the summer, the Londoners have only scored three Premier League goals this season.

It seems inexplicable that Spurs could spend so much in one summer and fail to address their attacking issues, and perhaps some blame should rest with De Zerbi.

The head coach reportedly had a major influence on the club's targets, and if Omar Marmoush and Savio continue to disappoint, then questions should be asked of the Italian.