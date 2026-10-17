Premier League Gameweek 7
Leeds
Oct 18, 2026 2.00pm
Elland Road
Man Utd

Team News: Leeds United vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Leeds vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Every Second Media

Manchester United will be desperate to avoid another demoralising defeat on Sunday, when they visit Premier League rivals Leeds United at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke's Whites beat the Red Devils 2-1 during their last meeting back in April, and the hosts will be optimistic this weekend given Michael Carrick's side have failed to win any of their past five games, losing three.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LEEDS UNITED vs. MANCHESTER UNITED

Leeds vs. Man United Premier League Match Preview | "Lisandro Can Go!"

LEEDS UNITED

Out: Joe Rodon (hamstring), Mateo Joseph (ACL)

Doubtful: Dan James (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Muharemovic, Elvedi, Justin; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Stach, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

MANCHESTER UNITED

Out: Benjamin Sesko (lower leg), Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), Tom Heaton (abdominals), Manuel Ugarte (ACL)

Doubtful: Kobbie Mainoo (undisclosed), Luke Shaw (undisclosed), Noussair Mazraoui (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Tielemans, Baleba; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

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