Team News: Brighton vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Aiming to snatch the bragging rights in the M23 derby, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace meet in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Amex will host a clash between two sides who experienced varying fortunes on the European stage earlier in the week.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of this weekend's crunch clash on the South Coast.

BRIGHTON

Out: Evan Ferguson (ankle), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), Femi Azeez (thigh) Zadok Yohanna (knock)

Doubtful: Mats Wieffer (knee), Yankuba Minteh (ankle), Pascal Struijk (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Struijk, Boscagli; Gross, Andres, Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Axel Disasi (suspended)

Doubtful: Jean-Philippe Mateta (thigh), Ben Chilwell (knee), Dean Henderson (foot), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Lerma, Richards, Canvot; Khalaili, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell; Kamada, Pino, Strand Larsen