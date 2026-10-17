Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Coventry: James Maddison decision made amid Pedro Porro injury doubt

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker James Maddison could be in line for his first Premier League start of the season when the Lilywhites host Coventry City on Monday evening.

The England international has been restricted to just four substitute cameos in the 2026-27 top-flight campaign, coming off the bench in each of Spurs' last three matches against Manchester United, Aston Villa and Everton.

Roberto De Zerbi's midfield three at Old Trafford - Conor Gallagher, Sandro Tonali and Lucas Bergvall - all earned their keep in that 1-1 draw with Man Utd, but wastefulness remains a major problem for the Italian.

Spurs under-performing their Expected Goals by 3.9 hints at both poor finishing and poor chance creation quality, and Maddison could rectify the latter if he is restored over Gallagher in the number 10 slot.

The 29-year-old would join the spritely Savio, Mohammed Kudus and Dominic Solanke in an otherwise unchanged attack; Dejan Kulusevski is on the verge of a long-awaited comeback but will not be ready for starts so soon.

Rodrigo Bentancur's sending-off at Old Trafford and three-game ban means nothing for De Zerbi's first XI, as Tonali and Bergvall are poised to pair up again after industrious displays in the double pivot.

Pedro Porro is on the verge of a return from a muscle injury, but there are no guarantees over the Spaniard's fitness, so Archie Gray should continue as an auxiliary right-back for now.

However, De Zerbi should still consider one defensive alteration, bringing the indispensable Micky van de Ven back in at Marcos Senesi's expense.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bergvall, Tonali; Kudus, Maddison, Savio; Solanke

> Coventry predicted lineup vs. Tottenham