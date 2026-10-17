Coventry predicted lineup vs. Tottenham: Frank Lampard makes one change amid Taiwo Awoniyi return

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard could make one change to his starting lineup for Monday's Premier League showdown with Tottenham Hotspur in North London.

The Sky Blues head to the capital on the back of a sensational 4-1 win over Newcastle United and are also boosted by the return of striker Taiwo Awoniyi from a three-game suspension.

However, after Sidiki Cherif and Ellis Simms both found the net against the Magpies, Awoniyi will surely have to settle for a substitute role against Spurs; Cherif is expected to keep his spot in the final third.

Fellow scorer Jack Rudoni and Brandon Thomas-Asante - who set up Simms's strike - will be retained too, but Ephron Mason-Clark failed to make a major impact against Newcastle and is at risk of the axe.

Lampard deployed a four-man defence last time out, but away from home against a Tottenham side desperate for a first league win of the campaign, the visiting boss may revert to a 3-4-2-1 system.

If so, Mason-Clark may make way for centre-back Stephen Mfuni, who also found the net off the bench against Newcastle and should link arms with Ethan Pinnock and the celebrated Bobby Thomas once more.

Milan van Ewijk and Jay Dasilva would also return to wing-back roles in that scenario, operating either side of midfield duo Caleb Yirenkyi and Matt Grimes.

Luke Woolfenden (knee), Aurele Amenda (calf), Josh Eccles (ankle) and Haji Wright (quad) remain absent for Coventry.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Mfuni, Thomas, Pinnock; Van Ewijk, Grimes, Yirenkyi, Dasilva; Thomas-Asante, Rudoni; Cherif

> Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Coventry