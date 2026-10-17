Tottenham vs. Coventry: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Three points apart in the early-season Premier League table, winless Tottenham Hotspur and revived Coventry City close out gameweek seven of the 2026-27 season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday night.

Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs are still awaiting their maiden top-flight win of the campaign, but the 10-man Lilywhites headed home from Old Trafford with their heads held high after holding Manchester United to a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard's Sky Blues have a third consecutive Premier League win in their sights after statement successes over Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, demolishing the latter 4-1 in their last Monday fixture.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 92

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 44

Draws: 22

Coventry City wins: 26

First colliding in the Division Two days of 1919, Tottenham Hotspur and Coventry City have met 92 times in competitive action down the years, and the Lilywhites hold the head-to-head bragging rights with 44 wins to the Sky Blues' 26.

Before the teams reunited in the 2026-27 Premier League season, Tottenham overcame Coventry five times on the bounce between 2001 and 2024, earning two FA Cup wins, two League Cup successes and one top-flight triumph.

However, Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham suffered a major scare in a September 2024 EFL Cup contest, in which Spurs needed an 88th-minute Djed Spence equaliser and 92nd-minute Brennan Johnson winner to avoid an embarrassing exit.

Tottenham's prior four triumphs over Coventry were more straightforward, though; Clint Dempsey struck twice in a 3-0 FA Cup win in 2013, 10 years after the North London giants won by the same scoreline in another League Cup contest.

Spurs also conquered Coventry by two goals to nil in the third round of the 2001-02 FA Cup, after the final Premier League meeting between the sides at White Hart Lane ended 3-0 in Tottenham's favour.

Coventry earned their most recent victory over Spurs earlier that season, though, carving out a 2-1 home triumph in October 2000, but that represents their only win from their last 11 matches against Tottenham.

The Sky Blues also have to travel back to May 1997 for their most recent away win in this fixture; Tottenham have since gone unbeaten in five clashes with Coventry in the capital, winning their last three.

However, Coventry came up trumps in the most high-profile meeting between the two clubs to date, edging out Tottenham 3-2 in the 1986-87 FA Cup final, still regarded as one of the competition's most enthralling showpiece matches.

Previous meetings

Sep 18, 2024: Coventry City 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (EFL Cup)

Jan 05, 2013: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Coventry City (FA Cup)

Sep 24, 2003: Coventry City 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur (EFL Cup)

Jan 16, 2002: Coventry City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur (FA Cup)

Mar 17, 2001: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Oct 14, 2000: Coventry City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Feb 26, 2000: Coventry City 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Sep 19, 1999: Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Coventry City (Premier League)

Feb 06, 1999: Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Dec 26, 1998: Coventry City 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Apr 13, 1998: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Coventry City (Premier League)

Dec 13, 1997: Coventry City 4-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

May 11, 1997: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Coventry City (Premier League)

Dec 07, 1996: Coventry City 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Mar 30, 1996: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Coventry City (Premier League)

Nov 04, 1995: Coventry City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Oct 25, 1995: Coventry City 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur (EFL Cup)

May 09, 1995: Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Coventry City (Premier League)

Dec 31, 1994: Coventry City 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Apr 09, 1994: Coventry City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Mar 17, 2001: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Oct 14, 2000: Coventry City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Feb 26, 2000: Coventry City 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Sep 19, 1999: Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Coventry City (Premier League)

Feb 06, 1999: Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Dec 26, 1998: Coventry City 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Apr 13, 1998: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Coventry City (Premier League)

Dec 13, 1997: Coventry City 4-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

May 11, 1997: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Coventry City (Premier League)

Dec 07, 1996: Coventry City 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

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