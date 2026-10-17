Premier League Gameweek 7
Bournemouth
Oct 18, 2026 2.00pm
Vitality Stadium
Sunderland

Team News: Bournemouth vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Bournemouth vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Bournemouth welcome Sunderland to the Vitality Stadium for Sunday's Premier League encounter between two sides in desperate need of a Premier League win.

The Cherries are one of three teams yet to win in the top flight this season, while the Black Cats have recorded just one win in six league outings.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both clubs. 

BOURNEMOUTH vs. SUNDERLAND

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Alex Scott (thigh), Julian Araujo (thigh), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Eli Junior Kroupi (foot)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Christie; Gannon-Doak, Rayan, Tavernier; Evanilson

Sunderland

Out: Dan Ballard (hamstring), Thomas Meunier (thigh), Romaine Mundle (knee)

Doubtful: Wilson Isidor (undisclosed)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Christie; Gannon-Doak, Rayan, Tavernier; Evanilson

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