Arsenal transfer news: Two 'problems' explain why Mikel Arteta's £64m signing wants to leave in January window

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres wants to leave the Emirates due to a lack of gametime, as well as the club's pursuit of Julian Alvarez, the newest report has revealed.

The Gunners will return to action on Sunday, when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, a game that will likely require patience.

Mikel Arteta's side have at times struggled in the final third this season, with several of their players failing to contribute enough.

Striker Gyokeres has not been trusted to start any Premier League game this season, and there are concerns about the £64m signing's future.

A new report from TEAMtalk claims that Gyokeres's lack of minutes and Arsenal's pursuit of Alvarez in the summer has fuelled his desire to leave in January amid interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid.

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Viktor Gyokeres future: Why Arsenal striker could leave in January

Arteta has publicly backed Gyokeres, but he has often look to either Kai Havertz or midfielder Mikel Merino to lead the line.

In 36 Premier League appearances last season, the 28-year-old managed to score 14 goals, which is not a poor return, though his impact against the best teams was limited.

The Swede netted 11 non-penalty goals in the top flight that campaign, and eight of those 11 strikes came against sides that finished in the bottom eight.

Arteta has only given 59 minutes to the number nine in the league this season, and it is understandable that the forward would want to leave given the lack of trust placed in him by the manager.

© Iconsport / Alexey Filippov / Sputnik

Arsenal January rumours: Should Mikel Arteta sell striker in winter?

While Gyokeres's exit may be an inevitability due to his mixed performances, losing him in the winter window would almost certainly be too risky.

The Swede may not be in the manager's long-term plans, but he is at least a backup for Havertz, who has only twice in his six seasons in England started more than 22 Premier League games.

Arsenal sanctioned the exits of Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli in the summer, so unless a replacement for Gyokeres is already lined up, then his departure should not be considered.