PSG vs. Barcelona: Rodri could be used in unfamiliar role in Champions League thriller

Rodri could reportedly start at centre-back for Barcelona against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening, should Gerard Martin fail a late fitness test.

The Catalan outfit are preparing to tackle European champions PSG in a Champions League blockbuster in Paris on Tuesday night.

Barcelona have seen Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde all ruled out of the contest, while the club are sweating over the fitness of Martin.

A knock to his Achilles tendon in Saturday's La Liga clash with Real Betis led to Martin being substituted; a serious injury has since been ruled out, and the Spaniard has made the trip to the French capital alongside his teammates.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Rodri could play at centre-back in Barca's clash with PSG

According to AS, a decision on Martin will be made once he has trained on Monday afternoon.

Should the defender report any pain or discomfort, then he will allegedly be named on the bench, with head coach Hansi Flick not prepared to take any risks.

Pau Cubarsi is a certain starter in the middle of the defence, but it is unclear at this stage of proceedings who will partner the Spain international.

According to SPORT, Rodri has emerged as an emergency option for Barcelona in that area.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images and AgenciaLOF

How has Rodri performed for Barca this season?

Rodri has proven to be an excellent signing for the Catalan outfit since his arrival from Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

At one stage, Real Madrid were the heavy favourites for Rodri, but Barcelona ultimately secured a deal for the 2026 World Cup winner.

Rodri has has made 10 appearances for Barcelona this season, scoring once.

According to WhoScored, Rodri has a pass success rate of 95.2% across eight La Liga appearances this season, with his use of the ball proving to be vital for Barcelona.

An exceptional start to the season has seen the La Liga champions win each of their opening 11 matches of the campaign.