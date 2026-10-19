Preview: Reading vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

Reading will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Leyton Orient to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The hosts currently sit seventh in the League One table, while the visitors are ninth.

Match preview

Reading suffered a disappointing setback at the weekend as they were beaten 1-0 by a struggling Wigan Athletic side that are bottom of League One.

The defeat saw Reading fall out of the playoffs and ended a four-match unbeaten run in the league, with head coach Leam Richardson admitting Wigan's winner was a "really poor goal" to concede.

Richardson was also disappointed Reading failed to build on last week's emphatic 5-1 victory over MK Dons, but remains confident his side can bounce back on Wednesday.

The Royals do have the best attacking record in the division, having scored more goals than any other club with 22, but top scorer Jack Marriott remains sidelined with an injury.

It is also worth noting that Reading have only lost once to Leyton Orient in their last eight meetings across all competitions.

© Imago / Martin Dalton

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, arrive after recording a 2-0 home victory over Blackpool at the weekend.

Will Forrester opened the scoring before substitute Dane Scarlett converted a penalty, giving Richie Wellens's team a timely boost after a goalless draw at Bradford City and a 2-0 home defeat to Plymouth Argyle in their last two games.

Orient's victory was only their second home win in the league this season and they have fared much better on the road, picking up two wins and two draws.

Just one point separates the two teams at this stage of the season and this match could be very closely contested as a result.

Reading League One form:

Reading form (all competitions):

Leyton Orient League One form:

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W

L

D

W

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

L L

W

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D

W

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Reading are expected to be without the likes of Marriott, George Earthy and Benn Ward through injury.

Club captain Lewis Wing is expected to continue his midfield partnership with Andy Rinomhota, while Jamie Reid is expected to continue deputising for Marriott in attack.

Leyton Orient could be forced to make at least two changes after Isaac Hayden and Jaze Kabia picked up injuries at the weekend.

Idris El Mizouni is expected to replace Hayden in midfield, while Scarlett could replace Kabia up front.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Godwin-Malife, O'Connor, Dorsett, Roberts; Rinomhota, Wing; Lisbie, Stokes, Lane; Reid

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Baxter; Olowu, Forrester, Gilchrist; Stevens, Gilbert, Hayden, Morris; Akhamrich, Kabia, Connolly

We say: Reading 1-1 Leyton Orient

Both sides are looking to earn promotion this season and we are expecting a close, hard-fought game on Wednesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.