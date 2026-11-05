Preview: Peterborough United vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

Peterborough United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Reading to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday in the first round of the FA Cup.

The hosts currently sit 22nd in the League One table, while the visitors are sixth.

Match preview

Peterborough are without a win in their last five matches across all competitions, having struggled for form after winning their first two games under new head coach Robbie Savage.

The Posh lost 2-0 at home to Luton in their most recent fixture last weekend, leaving them third from bottom and two points from safety.

Savage was critical of his side's performance against Luton, admitting that "if you can’t defend in the opening moments of halves or take your chances, you won’t win games of football".

Peterborough will be looking to put in a much-improved performance in the FA Cup this weekend and they will be buoyed by the fact they went unbeaten against Reading last season, with one win and a draw.

© Imago

Reading, meanwhile, will be looking for a response after they lost 2-0 to local rivals Oxford United on Wednesday.

Head coach Leam Richardson branded the result "really disappointing" and admitted his side were "so weak" for both of Oxford's goals.

Richardson has backed the Royals to "come again" when they travel to Peterborough on Saturday and he will be keen to see some real improvements.

There is also an intriguing subplot for this match, with Reading midfielder Charlie Savage going up against a team managed by his father for the first time.

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

Reading form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Peterborough could hand starts to Matthew Garbett, Brandon Khela and Sam Hughes, with Harry Ashfield, Vernon Masara and Carl Johnston dropping out of the side.

Harry Leonard is expected to continue up front, having bagged nine goals across all competitions so far this season.

Reading remain without George Earthy, Benn Ward and Paddy Lane due to injury and Jack Marriott is expected to be rested, having only just returned to action on Wednesday.

Savage could come into the side for Lewis Wing, while Jacob Brown is likely to replace Marriott.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Hughes, Mendonca, O'Connor, Mills; Kelly, Garbett; Shofowoke, Williams, Khela; Leonard

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Godwin-Malife, O'Connor, Dorsett, Roberts; Savage, Rinomhota; Lisbie, Stokes, Kyerewaa; Marriott

We say: Peterborough United 1-2 Reading

Reading have been in better form than Peterborough and should have enough quality to progress to the next round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.