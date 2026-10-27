Tuesday's EFL Cup predictions including Fleetwood vs. Arsenal, Bradford vs. Peterborough

Tonight's EFL Cup fourth-round predictions include Premier League champions Arsenal taking on League Two outfit Fleetwood Town, as well as an all-League One affair between Bradford City and Peterborough United.

© Imago / Every Second Media

A place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals will be at stake when Bradford City welcome Peterborough United to Valley Parade on Tuesday.

The Bantams are unbeaten in 11 competitive matches, while the visitors have failed to win their last three matches.

We say: Bradford City 2-0 Peterborough United

Bradford are enjoying a long unbeaten run, and having recorded four consecutive shutouts, we think their sturdy backline will provide the foundation for a successful evening, especially as they already have the previous experience of beating Peterborough at Valley Parade this season.

Bradford City vs. Peterborough United preview

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arsenal at Highbury is on the agenda 20 years after the Gunners left their iconic home, as the Gunners travel to Fleetwood Town's stadium namesake for the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening.

Mikel Arteta's side bested Ipswich Town 4-2 to set up a date with their League Two foes, who have already eliminated all of Chesterfield, Shrewsbury Town and Sheffield United without conceding in the 2026-27 competition.

We say: Fleetwood Town 0-4 Arsenal

Highbury has been largely a safe haven for Fleetwood Town this season, and the League Two outfit will not be facing a full-strength Arsenal team by any stretch.

However, Arteta's combination of second-string players and youthful prospects should still propel the Premier League champions into the quarter-finals with ease.

Fleetwood Town vs. Arsenal preview