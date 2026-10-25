Preview: Bradford City vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

A place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals will be at stake when Bradford City welcome Peterborough United to Valley Parade on Tuesday.

The Bantams are unbeaten in 11 competitive matches, while the visitors have failed to win their last three matches.

Match preview

Bradford may be in the fourth round, but Michael Duff is set to take charge of his first EFL Cup as the Bantams boss after being named Graham Alexander's successor earlier this month.

Prior to taking on the manager's job at Preston North End, Alexander oversaw a 2-0 success against Rochdale, a penalty shootout win over Burnley and a 3-1 victory against Leyton Orient in the first three rounds of the EFL Cup.

As a result, the Bantams are now looking forward to making their first fourth-round appearance since making an extraordinary run to the final in the 2012-13 season.

Duff will carry an unbeaten record into Tuesday's fixture, having started his tenure with four consecutive clean sheets in League One, although only one of those matches yielded a three-point haul.

After drawing 0-0 with Leyton Orient in Duff's first game in charge, Bradford claimed a 2-0 victory over Stevenage, before playing out back-to-back goalless draws in away games against Burton Albion and Oxford United, leaving them in third place in the League One table.

The Yorkshire outfit have now gone 11 competitive matches without defeat, and they will also certainly take confidence from the fact they have won each of their last three home meetings with Peterborough, including a 2-0 success when the two sides faced off in August.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Like the hosts, Peterborough are under relatively new management after Robbie Savage was appointed as Luke Williams's successor at the start of the month.

In the EFL Cup, Williams led Posh to a 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers, a 5-1 thrashing of Watford and a penalty shootout success against Barnsley.

Despite guiding Peterborough to the fourth round for the first time since 2009-10, Williams was dismissed after picking up just one win from their first seven league games of the season.

Savage began his tenure with a 3-1 win over his former club Leicester City, but he is still waiting for his second victory after seeing his side muster two points from the last three games.

After rescuing a point against Burton Albion, Posh fell to a heavy 4-1 away defeat against Huddersfield Town before Vernon Masara netted a stoppage-time equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw in Saturday's meeting with Bromley.

However, that point could not stop Peterborough from finishing the weekend in the bottom four, with a point seperating them from safety.

Posh will now put their survival fight on hold as they head on their travels for Tuesday's EFL Cup tie, knowing that a first win at Valley Parade in nine years would see them through to the last eight.

Bradford City EFL Cup form:

Bradford City form (all competitions):

Peterborough United EFL Cup form:

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

Team News

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Bradford winger Josh Neufville is making progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury, but he is around two weeks from making a return to action.

Forward Stephen Humphrys is also a doubt after missing Saturday's draw against Oxford United with a back issue.

Adam Phillips and Jake Beesley are options to start if Duff opts to freshen up his starting lineup for the fourth-round tie.

As for the visitors, they are unable to call upon the services of Rio Adebisi, Ben Woods and Sam Hughes due to injury.

Midfielder Matthew Garbett sat out the draw against Bromley with a knock, so he will need to be assessed ahead of the midweek cup tie.

Defender Josh Feeney could return to the starting lineup after being rested at the weekend following a busy period for Posh and the Scotland Under-21s.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Pennington, Baldwin, Pratt; O'Keeffe, Sarcevic, Connolly, Touray; Lapslie, Phillips; Beesley

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Johnston, Mendonca, Feeney, Mills; Kelly, Khela; Shofowoke, Williams, Edwards; Leonard

We say: Bradford City 2-0 Peterborough United

Bradford are enjoying a long unbeaten run, and having recorded four consecutive shutouts, we think their sturdy backline will provide the foundation for a successful evening, especially as they already have the previous experience of beating Peterborough at Valley Parade this season.

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