Preview: St Mirren vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

St Mirren welcome high-flying Rangers to the Marbill Coaches Stadium on Saturday for a matchday 13 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are eighth in the table with 14 points from 12 games, while the visitors are second with 24 points from 11 matches.

Match preview

St Mirren enjoyed a fantastic start to the Scottish Premiership season, winning three and drawing one of their opening four games, including keeping three clean sheets and scoring seven goals in that time.

However, the Saints' fortunes quickly took a turn for the worse after a 2-1 defeat to Celtic in early October, with St Mirren subsequently embarking on a five-game losing run.

St Mirren did end that run with a 2-1 win against Dundee, followed by a 1-1 draw with Hibernian, but they were handed their sixth league defeat in 12 matches against Motherwell last time out, losing 1-0 to a late Lukas Fadinger penalty.

The Saints have, as a result of their recent run, slipped to eighth in the standings with 12 points from 12 games, while only Kilmarnock (28) have conceded more than their 20 league goals this term - a far cry from the impressive start to the season that saw them keep three clean sheets in four matches.

Goals have also been hard to come by during that time, scoring only five goals in their last eight matches, although they have managed to find the net three times in their last two matches at the Marbill Coaches Stadium.

Craig McLeish's side have actually been at their best at home throughout the season, winning two, drawing two and losing two of their six home league fixtures, including remaining unbeaten in their last two home games, and they will be relying on that strength when they take on Rangers on Saturday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

The Gers head into matchday 13 as the Scottish Premiership's most in-form team, having remained undefeated in their last nine league games, recording seven victories and only two draws during that time.

Rangers, who have also booked their place in the Scottish League Cup final with wins against Celtic (3-0) and Aberdeen (1-0) during that run, have climbed to second in the league table as a result of their superb run.

Derek McInnes, who actually failed to win any of his first four matches as Rangers manager, will be looking for his team to continue that stunning run and pick up another three points on Saturday, especially as they trail leaders Celtic by just four points - while also holding a game in hand over their Old Firm rivals.

Rangers are the only team still yet to taste defeat away from home in the Scottish Premiership this season, recording three wins and three draws on the road, and they also won 1-0 in their last visit to St Mirren's home ground.

The Gers have also demonstrated their dominance in this fixture twice already this season, recording a crushing 5-1 triumph over St Mirren in the Scottish League Cup second round before winning 1-0 in the league in early September.

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

Rangers form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / eric mccowat/Alamy Live News

St Mirren are contending with at least five injury absences, including Ismael Kabia, Keanu Baccus, Malik Dijksteel, Nikolas Agrafiotis and Jonah Ayunga.

Following an underwhelming offensive performance in the loss to Motherwell last time out, McLeish could look to make changes on Saturday, meaning the likes of Chris Mochrie and Jake Young could start.

Rangers are also dealing with numerous injury issues, with Cameron Devlin, Daisuke Yokota, Jose Cifuentes, Lawrence Shankland, Ross McCrorie and Youssef Chermiti all unavailable.

Ryan Don Naderi scored the winner against Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup semi-final on October 31 and is also Rangers' top scorer in the league with five goals, and the forward should start just behind Kevin Kelsy on Saturday.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Chapman; Fraser, Gogic, Fieldson; Ramsay, Carr, Phillips, Thomas; Young, Sule, Mochrie

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice; Raskin, Neil; Kim, Naderi, Gassama; Kelsy

We say: St Mirren 0-3 Rangers

St Mirren are enduring a difficult run and take on a Rangers side enjoying a fantastic run of results, and after already securing two victories in this fixture this season, the Gers will be expected to claim a third win against St Mirren this term on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.