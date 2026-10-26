Preview: St Mirren vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

St Mirren and Hibernian will come face-to-face at the Marbill Coaches Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

The hosts are sixth in the standings with 13 points from 10 games, while the visitors are propping up the table with seven points from 10 league fixtures.

Match preview

St Mirren ended a miserable five-game losing streak with a narrow 2-1 victory over Dundee on Saturday, leaving the Saints with a much-needed confidence boost coming into this fixture.

Craig McLeish's side had actually enjoyed a superb start to the season, winning three and drawing one of their opening four Scottish Premiership fixtures, including keeping three clean sheets during that time.

However, a disastrous run of five straight defeats followed, which saw the Saints score just twice while conceding a considerable 14 goals - contributing to St Mirren having the joint-second worst defensive record in the division.

The victory against Dundee, therefore, came at a crucial time for both the club and manager, ending their slip down the standings and easing some of the pressure on McLeish's shoulders.

The hosts will be eager to build on that triumph in midweek, and they will draw further confidence from their home record this term, taking seven of their 13 points at the Marbill Coaches Stadium.

© Iconsport / Ian Jacobs

Hibernian's catastrophic start to the 2026-27 season will also give St Mirren plenty of belief, especially as Hibs now head into Wednesday's fixture enduring a five-game winless run across all competitions.

Hibernian similarly had an encouraging start to the Scottish Premiership term, winning two of their opening three fixtures, including a particularly promising 2-1 win against Rangers.

However, Hibs subsequently lost each of their next three matches, including a 3-1 derby defeat to Hearts and a 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock at home - which marked Hibernian's sixth straight league loss at Easter Road Stadium and culminated in club legend David Gray's dismissal.

Hibernian's fortunes have failed to improve since Gray's departure, with interim John Potter recording a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen before new boss Marink Reedijk recorded defeats in all of his three games at the helm.

Scoring goals has been a particular problem for the visitors in recent weeks, with Hibernian scoring only five goals in their last seven matches, including failing to score multiple times in a league game since their 2-1 win against Dundee in August.

Hibernian, as a result, have the joint-worst offensive record in the league this term, with 10 goals scored, and they will be hoping to capitalise on St Mirren's defensive vulnerabilities to add to that tally.

While Hibernian's home record this term makes for miserable viewing, having failed to win any of six home league fixtures, Hibs have won two and drawn two of four away matches.

Hibernian also boast a strong recent record in this fixture, remaining undefeated in their last five meetings with St Mirren, including back-to-back wins heading into Wednesday's encounter.

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

Hibernian form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / eric mccowat/Alamy Live News

St Mirren are contending with four injury absences heading into this match, with Nikolas Agrafiotis, Malik Dijksteel, Keanu Baccus and Jonah Ayunga all unavailable.

After ending their five-game losing streak with a 2-1 triumph at the weekend, McLeish could opt to name an unchanged starting 11 for this match, including goalscorers Calvin Ramsay and Eseosa Sule.

Meanwhile, Hibernian are dealing with up to five injury absences from Wednesday's fixture, including Callum Wright, Nathan Lowe, Kanayochukwu Megwa, Rocky Bushiri and Jordan Obita.

Owen Elding has scored in back-to-back matches for Hibs and should lead the line once again, with Jamie McGrath, Rabbi Matondo and Ante Suto potentially providing offensive support.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Chapman; Fraser, Gogic, Fieldson; Ramsay, Carr, Phillips, John; Thomas, Sule, Kabia

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Passlack, Kerr, Ivezic, Mayor; Chaiwa, Newell; Suto, McGrath, Matondo; Elding

We say: St Mirren 2-1 Hibernian

St Mirren will have a fresh boost in confidence following their streak-snapping win, while Hibernian's morale remains low given their ongoing winless run in the league.

The hosts will, therefore, be the favourites to win, but given the Saint's defensive vulnerabilities, an away goal should make this a narrow victory for the home team.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.