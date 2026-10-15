Preview: Aberdeen vs St Mirren - prediction, team news, lineups

Aberdeen welcome St Mirren to Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday for a matchday nine clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are eighth in the standings with eight points, two points and one place behind the seventh-placed visitors.

Match preview

Aberdeen have had a mixed start to the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership season, winning two, drawing two and losing four of their first eight league fixtures.

The Dons initially enjoyed a fantastic opening to the new campaign as they won all of their first five matches, winning all four Scottish League Cup group games before beating Hearts 2-1 in the league's opening matchday.

However, Stephen Robinson's side have subsequently lost four, drawn two and won just one of their next seven Scottish Premiership fixtures, including a particularly disappointing 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone last time out.

Despite dominating possession, with 66% to 34%, and taking 23 shots to St Johnstone's six efforts, the Dons ultimately failed to get on the scoresheet - a problem that has followed them across the last seven matchdays.

Aberdeen have scored just five goals in their last seven league fixtures, including four coming in the shock 4-0 triumph against Motherwell on September 15.

Aberdeen will be desperate to improve upon their dismal attacking returns and secure a much-needed win on Saturday, and a clash with the defensively vulnerable St Mirren could provide the perfect opportunity.

© Iconsport / eric mccowat/Alamy Live News

St Mirren have conceded a considerable 14 goals in just eight Scottish Premiership matches, with only bottom-placed Kilmarnock conceding more (18).

11 of those goals have come during their ongoing disastrous four-game losing streak, including shipping five in the humiliating 5-0 loss to Hearts last weekend.

That run of losses brought an end to St Mirren's unbeaten start to the Scottish Premiership season, having won three and drawn one of their opening four league fixtures.

Craig McLeish will be desperate to avoid suffering a fifth straight defeat on Saturday afternoon, and the away side will look to draw confidence from their recent record against the Dons.

St Mirren have won each of their last two clashes with Aberdeen, including a 2-0 triumph at Pittodrie in May 2026.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

St Mirren form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Aberdeen are set to be without Kristers Tobers until later this month due to a knee injury, while Emmanuel Gyamfi is a doubt with a thigh issue.

Despite Aberdeen's goalscoring struggles, Kevin Nisbet is enjoying a fruitful individual season, scoring 12 goals across all competitions, and the Dons will be looking to the striker to make the difference here.

St Mirren, meanwhile, will be unable to call upon Keanu Baccus, Malik Dijksteel and Jonah Ayunga due to ongoing injury issues.

After the devastating 5-0 defeat to Hearts last weekend, McLeish is likely to make numerous changes to the starting team in search of an improved performance on Saturday.

As a result, the likes of Marcus Fraser, Eseosa Sule, Liam Donnelly and Luke Thomas could all start.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Muller; Milne, Knoester, Molloy; Cadden, Ronan, Lyons, Marshall, Guinness-Walker; Mouloua, Nisbet

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Chapman; Fraser, Gogic, Fieldson, John; Donnelly, Nsio; Thomas, Young, Sule; Phillips

We say: Aberdeen 1-0 St Mirren

St Mirren are enduring a disastrous run of form, and although Aberdeen have struggled for goals in recent weeks, the Dons should have enough to get over the line with the win.

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