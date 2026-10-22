Preview: Bromley vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

Bromley will be looking to pick up an important victory when they welcome Peterborough United to the CopperJax Community Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit second from bottom in the League One table, while the visitors are just two places above them in 21st.

Match preview

Bromley head into Saturday's contest in desperate need of a win, having been thumped 4-0 at home by Leicester City on Tuesday as their winless run was extended to five.

The Ravens conceded three times in the first half against Leicester, with Will Alves, John Lundstram and Luke Thomas all finding the net before Emil Riis added a fourth after the break.

Head coach Andy Woodman admitted after the game that Bromley have been "gifting teams goals" by "making rash decisions" and he has since been sacked.

Assistant manager Byron Webster has taken interim charge and he will be keen to make a positive impact against Peterborough.

However, it is worth noting that Bromley have the worst defensive record in League One, having conceded 25 goals in 10 games.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Peterborough, meanwhile, suffered their first major setback under new boss Robbie Savage as they were beaten 4-1 away to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

The hosts took an early lead through Ilias Bronkhorst before Joe Taylor scored twice in the second half, with Bali Mumba also getting on the scoresheet.

Savage said he felt Peterborough lacked "belief" against Huddersfield, but remains confident they will be able to bounce back against Bromley.

Posh were unbeaten under Savage heading into Tuesday's game, having picked up big wins over Ipswich Under-21s and Leicester City and drawn with Burton Albion.

Bromley League One form:

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Bromley form (all competitions):

Peterborough United League One form:

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Peterborough United form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

It is difficult to predict what changes Bromley may make following Woodman's sacking, but Omar Sowunmi and Corey Whitely could all drop to the bench.

The pair were hooked at half time against Leicester and could be replaced in the starting lineup by Kamarl Grant and Jodi Jones.

Peterborough are also expected to make changes, with Ethan Williams and Matthew Garbett in line to replace Bolu Shofowoke and Vernon Masara.

Harry Leonard is expected to continue up front, with his goal against Leicester on Tuesday meaning he has now made a goal contribution in each of his last three appearances.

Bromley possible starting lineup:

Smith; Ifill, Grant, Jackson, Taylor; Jones, Hondermarck, Saville, McKiernan, Pinnock; Adeboyejo

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Johnston, Mendonca, Feeney, Mills; Kelly, Khela; Williams, Garbett, Edwards; Leonard

We say: Bromley 0-2 Peterborough United

Bromley have really struggled in recent weeks, while Peterborough had shown signs of improvement before Tuesday's defeat. As a result, we believe the visitors should have enough to pick up all three points.

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