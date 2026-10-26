Chelsea news: Legend Ashley Cole 'opens talks' over EFL manager's job

Chelsea legend Ashley Cole has reportedly opened talks regarding the vacant managerial position at Bromley.

Last week, Andy Woodman dropped out of the five longest-serving managers list in the top four divisions of English football when he departed the League One club by mutual consent.

Bromley responded by earning a 1-1 draw against Peterborough United at the weekend, leaving the team in 22nd position in the League One table.

Despite that immediate upturn in fortunes, Bromley's board are looking to appoint a successor to Woodman as soon as possible.

According to Football Insider, discussions have been opened with Cole in recent days.

Bromley interested in Ashley Cole appointment?

The report claims that the former England international is in contention for his first senior role in English football.

Cole had a brief stint with Italian side Cesena between March and May this year, only to record one win and three draws from his eight matches in charge.

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Despite that record, the 45-year-old is said to be viewed as the 'clear contender' to move to Hayes Lane.

He has previously spent time on the backroom staff for England, England Under-21s, Chelsea, Everton and Birmingham City.

Those experiences have seemingly put the three-time Premier League title winner in line to finally get an opportunity as a head coach for an EFL club.

An easy decision for Cole?

While Cole may have preferred to follow in the footsteps of someone like Frank Lampard and earn chances further up the league pyramid, he will also be conscious that he is not in a position to turn down roles such as the one at Bromley.

Younger names such as Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey have already taken roles at League One teams to build their managerial CV.

Although Bromley possess a lower profile than Luton Town and Oxford United, they are a club that has grown in stature in recent seasons.