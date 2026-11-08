Preview: Bromley vs MK Dons - prediction, team news, lineups

In search of a first win as Bromley manager, Karl Robinson will lead his side into an EFL Trophy contest against former club MK Dons on Tuesday.

MK Dons sit at the top of the group after two games with their place in the knockout rounds confirmed, while their hosts are unable to progress but will still hope to end a winless run.

Match preview

Bromley will play their second game under the new management of Karl Robinson on Tuesday as they look to get back to winning ways in the midst of a tough spell.

After a memorable 2025-26 in which they won promotion to League One for the first time in their history, they have struggled early in the new term, sitting bottom of the third tier having earned just nine points from their 13 games and winning just two of those while conceding a league-high 33 goals.

That has come alongside back-to-back EFL Trophy defeats for the Ravens at the hands of Brentford Under-21s and Crawley Town, and they also fell short in the FA Cup at the weekend, dropping out in the first round at the hands of fourth-tier Rotherham United.

Their winless run now stands at nine games, including eight defeats, with popular manager Andy Woodman departing in that time, Byron Webster's caretaker spell unable to end their struggles and Robinson's first game in the dugout ending in that first-round defeat.

Now keen to bounce back from that 2-0 cup loss, despite being unable to advance from their EFL Trophy group, Bromley will hope to use Tuesday's game to get up and running under the new boss and build confidence for upcoming league outings.

© Imago / Every Second Media

They meet a fellow League One team in a different position, having already progressed in this competition while building momentum on all fronts in recent weeks.

MK Dons won promotion to the third tier alongside Bromley last season and endured a slow start, but thanks to an upturn in form they now sit 12 on 18 points from 13 games having only lost three of those.

Paul Warne's side have now won seven of their last nine games in all competitions, beginning with consecutive EFL Trophy victories to top the group as they beat Crawley Town and Brentford Under-21s 4-1 and 7-1 respectively.

They headed into the weekend's FA Cup tie on the back of three straight league wins, across which they scored 11 goals, and got past Swindon Athletic to book their second-round spot with Marvin Ekpiteta and Aaron Collins scoring early.

Now on four consecutive victories and with their place in the next round cemented, MK Dons make the trip on Tuesday with the hopes of keeping building momentum with another victory to end the group stage with a perfect record.

Bromley EFL Trophy form:

Bromley form (all competitions):

MK Dons EFL Trophy form:

MK Dons form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

While they are out of the competition, Robinson should field a strong Bromley XI as they look to end a winless run and rebuild confidence.

Ashley Charles remains out injured, but Shamal George was able to return between the sticks against Rotherham, while defender Adam Jackson missed out at the weekend after being forced off in the league game prior.

Richard Taylor may again join Kamarl Grant at the back in Jackson's absence, while Mitch Pinnock and Ethon Archer will compete for spots out wide after Mickel Miller, Jodi Jones and JJ McKiernan supported front man Michael Cheek on Saturday.

MK Dons may take the chance to rotate after a busy and productive run of games, and Warne has a deep and strong squad to utilise and allow rests for key men.

They will likely remain without Ryan Barnett, Kane Wilson and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy due to ongoing injuries.

Star forward Aaron Collins will likely sit out, having scored seven goals in the last three games, as may Alex Gilbey, with the likes of Ben Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Callum Paterson and Ibrahim Fullah able to come in from the outset.

Bromley possible starting lineup:

George; Ifill, Grant, Taylor, Mendy; Saville, Conteh; Archer, McKiernan, Pinnock; Cheek

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

MacGillivray; Jones, Nelson, Sanders; Silvera, Barlaser, Matete, Wiles, Bramall; Fullah, Paterson

We say: Bromley 1-2 MK Dons

Bromley may come into Tuesday's meeting with more to play for in their bid to improve their fortunes this season, but the visitors have an abundance of quality and momentum on their side, and we fancy them, even with rotations, to come out on top away from home.

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