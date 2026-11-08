Preview: Leicester City vs Walsall - prediction, team news, lineups

Leicester City and Walsall square off on Tuesday evening with the winner guaranteed to progress to the EFL Trophy knockout stages.

Given their superior goal difference, the home side only need to draw this contest to edge out the League Two club.

Match preview

Although the pressure on Leicester boss Russell Martin has somewhat subsided in recent weeks, he knows that he cannot afford to relax in his position at the King Power Stadium.

Only recording a 4-2 win at National League North side Oxford City in the FA Cup first round served as a reminder of how teams will try to raise their performance against the Foxes and Martin.

Leicester have now won four of their last six games in all competitions, the solitary defeat coming by a 2-1 scoreline at Luton Town.

However, the East Midlands outfit have netted 16 times across that period, while Martin's team remain within seven points of second-placed Stockport County in the League One table.

Martin will view this competition as an opportunity to reach Wembley Stadium, and their 6-1 win over Fulham Under-21s is currently the difference between them and their next opponents.

© Imago / Focus Images

They hold an 8+ superior goal difference to Walsall, who must leave the King Power Stadium with maximum points to progress further in the tournament.

Despite sitting in third place in the League Two table with just one defeat and 12 goals conceded in 13 matches, Lee Grant's side have lost their way in recent matches.

Grant was bitterly disappointed to witness Walsall suffer a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Newport County in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

Eight goals have now been conceded in their last three games in all competitions, with their one win during that run coming by a 3-1 scoreline at 23rd-placed Colchester United on October 31.

Leicester City EFL Trophy form:

Leicester City form (all competitions):

Walsall EFL Trophy form:

Walsall form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

While Martin is expected to make sweeping changes to his Leicester XI, the likes of Tommy Watson and Admir Bristic are notable names likely to feature.

The latter has already scored three goals from two appearances in this competition.

Martin has revealed that youngster Jayden Joseph will not recover from injury in time for this match.

With Walsall having no game at the weekend, Grant will name a strong XI, albeit still with alterations.

Harrison Burke, James Furlong, Isaac Moore, Reece Smith and Taj Sodje could all be handed opportunities in the starting lineup.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Cornell; Gray, O'Hora, Kangasniemi; Aluko, Page, Neal, McFarlane; Howell;, Watson; Bristic

Walsall possible starting lineup:

Wooster; Ahui, Burke, Leak, Furlong; Moore, Sprangler; Simper, Dallas, Smith; Sodje

We say: Leicester City 2-1 Walsall

On the back of their FA Cup exit, Grant will likely name a stronger Walsall XI than initially planned. Nevertheless, Leicester should still have enough quality to edge this contest, potentially by the odd goal in three.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.