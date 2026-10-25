Preview: Leicester City vs Wigan Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

Leicester City host Wigan Athletic at the King Power Stadium in Sky Bet League One on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.

The match was moved from an international-break date to a Tuesday night, and it pairs a 13th-placed Leicester side that sits 10 points on the League One table behind Huddersfield Town with a Wigan team that has taken seven points from 11 games.

Match preview

Leicester, in their first third-tier season since 2008-09 after back-to-back relegations, have collected 15 points from 11 league games, winning four, drawing three and losing four, with 17 goals scored and 17 conceded.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Luton Town ended a two-match winning run, after Nahki Wells scored in the 39th minute, Liam Cullen levelled in the 90th and Callum Marshall struck in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Captain John Lundstram was sent off in the 85th minute for a second yellow card after a lunge on Isaiah Jones, and the one-match suspension that follows forces Russell Martin to rework his midfield.

Martin has been under pressure since a 4-0 home defeat to Oxford United on September 5, when Mark Harris scored twice and the crowd at the King Power Stadium chanted for the manager to be sacked.

The response was a 4-3 away win at Stockport County, 1-1 draw at Barnsley and a 6-1 victory over Fulham U21 in the Football Trophy League before the September/October international break.

After the break, the Foxes were beaten 2-1 at Stevenage in the Football Trophy League on October 6, a 3-1 home defeat to Peterborough followed four days later, before a 2-1 home win over Doncaster Rovers on October 17, and a 4-0 victory at Bromley on Tuesday, October 20.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Wigan are bottom of League One on seven points from 11 games, with two wins, one draw, eight defeats and a goal difference of -9.

Gary Caldwell's team lost 2-1 at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, October 24, after goals from Ilias Bronkhorst in the 34th minute and Derensili Sanches Fernandes in the 80th, with Christian Saydee’s consolation arriving in stoppage time.

The Latics have scored eight goals in 11 league games, and before Saturday’s match Joe Taylor’s eight for Huddersfield were one more than Wigan’s whole squad had managed.

The previous league game brought a 2-1 loss at Oxford United on Tuesday, October 20, where Saydee’s equaliser was followed within seven minutes by Fraser Murray’s straight red card and the winning goal.

The one recent bright spot was a 1-0 home win over Reading on Saturday, October 17, when Scott Hogan scored the only goal from an assist by Saydee, who had returned from injury off the bench.

The sides last met in the FA Cup third round on January 4, 2020, when Leicester won 2-0 at the King Power Stadium through a Tom Pearce own goal and a Harvey Barnes strike, and their last league meeting was a 2-2 draw at Wigan on April 1, 2014.

Leicester City League One form:

Leicester City form (all competitions):

Wigan Athletic League One form:

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Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / James Holyoak/Alamy

Lundstram misses the game through a one-match ban, with Smallbone expected to take his place in central midfield.

Jayden Joseph, Jakub Stolarczyk and Ben Nelson remain unavailable, which has kept Will Alves at wing-back, while Conor Chaplin has been building his minutes from the bench and Wes Burns is back after recovering from illness.

Cullen, who scored at Luton, could be recalled in attack after starting among the substitutes alongside Chaplin and Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

For the visitors, Murray serves the second game of a three-match suspension for his red card at Oxford.

Gray collected his fifth yellow card of the season at Huddersfield, which brings an automatic one-match ban, while James Carragher returns after missing the Oxford game for the same reason.

Luke Harris and Ryan Trevitt remain long-term absentees and Max Power is a doubt, while Caldwell watched the Huddersfield game from the stands serving a ban for accumulated yellow cards, with David Perkins in the technical area.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

McCarthy; O’Hora, Souttar, Okoli; Alves, Page, Smallbone, Thomas; Braybrooke, Cullen; Riis

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Fox, Carragher, Burns; Barrett, Weir, Walsh, Burrowes, A. Harris; Saydee, Hogan

We say: Leicester City 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Leicester should win because Wigan have taken one point from six league away games and average fewer than one goal per game, while Riis with four goals and Cullen with three give Martin the more reliable scoring options.

The counter-argument is Leicester’s home record of three defeats in five league games at the King Power Stadium - we will go for a 2-1 home win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.