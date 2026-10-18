Preview: Bromley vs Leicester City - prediction, team news, lineups

Bromley will be looking to pick up an important victory when they welcome Leicester City to the CopperJax Community Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 22nd in the League One table, while the visitors are 14th.

Match preview

Bromley head into Tuesday's contest desperately looking to find some form, having lost their last four matches across all competitions.

Andy Woodman's side are in the relegation zone as things stand and were beaten 1-0 by Stockport County at the weekend, with Kyle Wootton scoring the only goal of the game.

Woodman admitted after the game that his side "didn't create enough chances", with Bromley managing just four shots and none on target.

However, he insisted they will "keep working hard" to improve and Bromley will be looking for an immediate response on Tuesday.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Leicester, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers on Saturday as they returned to winning ways and eased the pressure on head coach Russell Martin.

John Lundstram opened the scoring in the first half before Kamari Doyle doubled the Foxes' advantage, although Warren O'Hora's late own goal did set up a nervy finish.

Martin was delighted with the "character and personality" his side showed to bounce back from a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Peterborough United a week earlier.

Leicester will now be looking to build some real momentum by beating Bromley, with the Foxes looking to pick up consecutive victories in the league for the first time this season.

It is also worth noting that this will be the first competitive meeting between these two sides.

Bromley League One form:

L

L

D

W

L

L

Bromley form (all competitions):

Leicester City League One form:

Leicester City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Bromley could name an unchanged starting lineup after avoiding any new injury problems at the weekend, with Victor Adeboyejo set to lead the line.

JJ McKiernan is expected to continue in the No.10 role, having made three goal contributions in his last four appearances, while Mitch Pinnock and Jodi Jones could feature out wide.

Leicester could also stick with the same team that beat Doncaster, with goalscorer Lundstram expected to be joined by Louis Page in midfield.

Emil Riis is set to continue up front, with support from Doyle and Sammy Braybrooke.

Bromley possible starting lineup:

Smith; Ifill, Sowunmi, Jackson, Mendy; Saville, Conteh; Pinnock, McKiernan, Jones; Adeboyejo

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

McCarthy; O'Hora, Souttar, Okoli; Alves, Page, Lundstram, Thomas; Braybrooke, Doyle; Riis

We say: Bromley 0-1 Leicester City

Bromley will look to frustrate Leicester, but the Foxes have some momentum after their victory at the weekend and should have enough quality to pick up all three points.

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