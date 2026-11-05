Preview: Bromley vs Rotherham United - prediction, team news, lineups

In just their second ever competitive meeting, Bromley and Rotherham United will do battle at the Copperjax Community Stadium on Saturday in the FA Cup first round.

The hosts are under the new management of Karl Robinson, who inherits a side sat bottom of League One, while their visitors are in their own battle at the bottom end of League Two.

Match preview

Bromley will set out to make a winning start to life under Karl Robinson in their first FA Cup game of the campaign on Saturday after a tough start to 2026-27.

In a memorable season last time around, they earned automatic promotion from League Two, but the Ravens failed to carry their momentum into the new season with two-time promotion-winning manager Andy Woodman departing in October after overseeing 10 league games in which his side managed eight points.

They were unable to bounce back under the temporary care of Byron Webster, only managing a draw against Peterborough United before 4-1 and 3-2 away losses to MK Dons and Wigan Athletic respectively last week.

That leaves the Ravens bottom of the third tier with nine points on the board, having scored just 13 goals in 13 games and conceded 33 - 10 more than any other team in the division.

Now on the back of the midweek appointment of Karl Robinson as their new manager, who will be tasked with maintaining their third-tier status this term, Bromley will hope to make a winning start to progress in the cup.

© Iconsport / Arthur Haigh, WhiteRosePhotos / Alamy

Their visitors, meanwhile, are also seeking a confidence-boosting cup win to lift spirits in the midst of a tough campaign.

Rotherham United swapped places with their hosts last season, suffering a second relegation in three seasons to drop to League Two.

They began the term under the new management of Alex Bruce and are yet to reverse their fortunes, currently sitting 22nd on just 12 points from 12 games having won two and lost six of those while conceding 25 - the second most in the league.

The Millers are now winless in nine games in all competitions, including seven league games which culminated in a 2-1 loss to Swindon Town, before hosting Newcastle United Under-21s on Tuesday and losing 1-0 in the EFL Trophy.

With pressure growing at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, as they now only lead the League Two relegation on goal difference in the midst of their rut, Rotherham United will be desperate to put a win on the board on Saturday when they turn to cup action against new third-tier opposition.

Bromley form (all competitions):

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Bromley are set to remain without goalkeeper Shamal George, defender Chanse Headman and midfielder Ashley Charles, who is yet to feature this season after playing a key role in their 2025-26 promotion.

Adam Jackson was also forced off in the first half at Wigan last weekend, meaning Omar Sowumni may take his place in defence alongside Kamarl Grant.

Victor Adeboyejo, Ethon Archer and JJ McKiernan are among those pushing to start after being reduced to substitute appearances last time out, with veteran Michael Cheek having led the line with support from Jodi Jones and Mickel Miller.

Rotherham United will likely remain without Ossama Ashley, Jamie Jellis, Fabio Tavares and Marvin Kaleta on Saturday due to ongoing injuries.

Defenders Dominic Iorfa and Jili Buyabu were sent off in last week's loss to Swindon but are available in the FA Cup, while Kian Spence was also back involved in midweek after a suspension.

Paul Mullin and Tom Bradshaw will both compete to come back into the attack from the outset, with the former having scored eight league goals so far this season.

Bromley possible starting lineup:

Smith; Ifill, Sowumni, Grant, Pinnock; Saville, Hondermarck; Jones, McKiernan, Archer; Cheek

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Eyestone; Hall, Iorfa, Aljofree, Williams; Nemane, Spence, Cover, Lolos; Mullin, Bradshaw

We say: Bromley 2-1 Rotherham United

Both teams will be desperate for a fresh start with a much-needed cup win on Saturday, and we give an edge to the hosts, who may feel a boost under new management against a depleted Rotherham team.

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