FA Cup first round draw in full: Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday learn opponents as Robbie Savage faces son's team

Leicester City have been handed a trip to Oxford City in Monday's FA Cup first round draw.
Russell Martin's side, who sit in 14th position in the League One table, have been handed a testing tie on an artificial against opponents that are in third place in the National League North, the sixth tier of English football.
Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday have also been provided with an away tie, with the Owls travelling to League Two side Oldham Athletic.
League One leaders Bradford City will play host to another National League North side in Marine.
Robbie Savage, manager of Peterborough United, will face son Charlie Savage's Reading in an all-League One tie.
Bedford Town or Cray Wanderers have been provided with an eye-catching tie against Stockport County.
There is also an all-Southern League Premier South encounter with Plymouth Parkway being drawn at home to Berkhamsted.
Ties will take place between November 6 and November 9.
FA Cup first round draw in full
Dover Athletic vs. Wealdstone
Mansfield Town vs. Macclesfield Town or Anstey Nomads
Huddersfield Town vs. Exeter City
Luton Town vs. Chesham United or Forest Green Rovers
Bristol Rovers vs. Cambridge United
Oldham Athletic vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Kidderminster Harriers vs. Doncaster Rovers
Leyton Orient vs. Harborough Town
Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe Wanderers
MK Dons vs. Swindon Town
Newport County vs. Walsall
Bromley vs. Rotherham United
Barnet vs. Tranmere Rovers
Fleetwood Town vs. Rochdale
Barnsley vs. Aldershot Town or Tadley Calleva
Plymouth Parkway vs. Berkhamsted
Chesterfield vs. Leatherhead or Yeovil Town
Gillingham vs. Barrow or Gloucester City
Bury or Harrogate Town vs. AFC Fylde
Crewe Alexandra vs. AFC Wimbledon
Oxford United vs. Stevenage
Burton Albion vs. AFC Rushden & Diamonds
Bedford Town or Cray Wanderers vs. Stockport County
Port Vale vs. Scunthorpe United
Cheltenham Town vs. FC Halifax Town
Colchester United vs. Chorley or Worcester City
Eastleigh vs. Shrewsbury Town
Peterborough United vs. Reading
Wimborne Town vs. Crawley Town
Plymouth Argyle vs. Spalding United or Alvechurch
Hornchurch vs. Blackpool
Guiseley vs. Sutton United
Gateshead or Stafford Rangers vs. Grimsby Town
Oxford City vs. Leicester City
Bradford City vs. Marine
York City vs. Northampton Town
Altrincham or FC United of Manchester vs. Notts County
Boreham Wood vs. Wigan Athletic
Carlisle United vs. Salford City
Salisbury vs. Sholing