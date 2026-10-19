FA Cup first round draw in full: Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday learn opponents as Robbie Savage faces son's team

Leicester City have been handed a trip to Oxford City in Monday's FA Cup first round draw.

Russell Martin's side, who sit in 14th position in the League One table, have been handed a testing tie on an artificial against opponents that are in third place in the National League North, the sixth tier of English football.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday have also been provided with an away tie, with the Owls travelling to League Two side Oldham Athletic.

League One leaders Bradford City will play host to another National League North side in Marine.

Robbie Savage, manager of Peterborough United, will face son Charlie Savage's Reading in an all-League One tie.

Bedford Town or Cray Wanderers have been provided with an eye-catching tie against Stockport County.

There is also an all-Southern League Premier South encounter with Plymouth Parkway being drawn at home to Berkhamsted.

Ties will take place between November 6 and November 9.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

FA Cup first round draw in full

Dover Athletic vs. Wealdstone

Mansfield Town vs. Macclesfield Town or Anstey Nomads

Huddersfield Town vs. Exeter City

Luton Town vs. Chesham United or Forest Green Rovers

Bristol Rovers vs. Cambridge United

Oldham Athletic vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Kidderminster Harriers vs. Doncaster Rovers

Leyton Orient vs. Harborough Town

Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe Wanderers

MK Dons vs. Swindon Town

Newport County vs. Walsall

Bromley vs. Rotherham United

Barnet vs. Tranmere Rovers

Fleetwood Town vs. Rochdale

Barnsley vs. Aldershot Town or Tadley Calleva

Plymouth Parkway vs. Berkhamsted

Chesterfield vs. Leatherhead or Yeovil Town

Gillingham vs. Barrow or Gloucester City

Bury or Harrogate Town vs. AFC Fylde

Crewe Alexandra vs. AFC Wimbledon

Oxford United vs. Stevenage

Burton Albion vs. AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Bedford Town or Cray Wanderers vs. Stockport County

Port Vale vs. Scunthorpe United

Cheltenham Town vs. FC Halifax Town

Colchester United vs. Chorley or Worcester City

Eastleigh vs. Shrewsbury Town

Peterborough United vs. Reading

Wimborne Town vs. Crawley Town

Plymouth Argyle vs. Spalding United or Alvechurch

Hornchurch vs. Blackpool

Guiseley vs. Sutton United

Gateshead or Stafford Rangers vs. Grimsby Town

Oxford City vs. Leicester City

Bradford City vs. Marine

York City vs. Northampton Town

Altrincham or FC United of Manchester vs. Notts County

Boreham Wood vs. Wigan Athletic

Carlisle United vs. Salford City

Salisbury vs. Sholing