Preview: Leicester City vs Doncaster Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

Leicester City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Doncaster Rovers to the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts currently sit 17th in the League One table, while the visitors are 16th.

Match preview

Leicester have made a poor start to life in the third tier, picking up two wins, three draws and three defeats in their opening eight games to leave them just one point above the relegation zone.

The Foxes suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Peterborough United last weekend, conceding three goals before Emil Riis pulled one back in the second half.

Head coach Russell Martin was booed after the loss and admitted he is "frustrated" with his side's performances, claiming they "don't look like a team".

Leicester will be keen to bounce back with a much-improved display against Doncaster in what will be the first meeting between the two clubs since 2014.

© Iconsport / PA Images, Alamy

Doncaster, meanwhile, look to have found some form in recent weeks after a really poor start to the season.

Grant McCann's side failed to win any of their opening nine games across all competitions in normal time, but have now picked up victories in their last three.

A 2-0 win over Peterborough was followed by 1-0 wins over Liverpool's under-21s and Burton Albion, with McCann delighted with his side's progress.

Speaking after the Burton victory, McCann highlighted the importance of keeping three consecutive clean sheets and picking up back-to-back league wins.

McCann also urged his players to "keep progressing" and Doncaster will be looking to continue their good form this weekend.

Leicester City League One form:

Leicester City form (all competitions):

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / James Holyoak/Alamy

Leicester could ring the changes after their disappointing defeat to Peterborough last weekend.

Wes Burns and Ilari Kangasniemi may replace Liam Cullen and Warren O'Hora after Martin made that change at half-time on Saturday, while Kamari Doyle could come in for Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

Riis is expected to continue up front, with John Lundstram and Louis Page set to start in midfield.

Doncaster will be forced to make at least one change after Jordan Thomas picked up an injury against Burton, with Tom Nixon expected to replace him.

Alfie May and Brandon Hanlan are set to continue up front, with Robbie Gotts and George Broadbent likely to start in midfield.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

McCarthy; Aluko, Okoli, Kangasniemi, Thomas; Lundstram, Page; Burns, Doyle, Alves; Riis

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Simkin; Grehan, Byrne, McGrath; Thomas, Gotts, Broadbent, Ayinde; Bailey; May, Hanlan

We say: Leicester City 0-1 Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster are in better form than Leicester and could pile even more pressure on the Foxes with a hard-fought victory on Saturday.

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