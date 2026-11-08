Preview: Bristol Rovers vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

Bristol Rovers will be looking to cause an upset when they welcome Reading to the Memorial Stadium for an EFL Trophy clash on Tuesday.

The hosts have already been eliminated from the competition, while the visitors need a convincing victory to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Match preview

Bristol Rovers currently sit 17th in League Two with 16 points from their opening 14 matches, having made a difficult start to the campaign.

However, Steve Evans's side will take encouragement from their most recent outing which saw them beat Cambridge United 2-0 in the FA Cup.

Reiss Russell-Denny and Fabrizio Cavegn were on target for Bristol Rovers as they ended a run of seven games without a win across all competitions.

The Pirates have also struggled in the EFL Trophy, collecting just one point from their opening two group fixtures after losing to Chelsea Under-21s on penalties after a 2-2 draw and suffering a 4-1 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

Although they are already eliminated, Bristol Rovers will be keen to build on Saturday's FA Cup victory and build some momentum ahead of their return to league action.

© Imago

Reading, meanwhile, are sixth in League One with 22 points from 14 matches and travel to Bristol following an emphatic 5-0 FA Cup victory over Peterborough United on Saturday.

Daniel Kyerewaa, Jack Marriott and Charlie Savage all found the back of the net before Jamie Reid came off the bench to bag a brace.

The Royals have also collected two points from their first two EFL Trophy fixtures, beating Wycombe on penalties after a 1-1 draw before suffering a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea Under-21s.

As a result, Leam Richardson's side need a sizeable victory to reach the knockouts as Chelsea Under-21s are three points above them and have a superior goal difference.

Bristol Rovers EFL Trophy form:

Bristol Rovers form (all competitions):

Reading EFL Trophy form:

Reading form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Bristol Rovers could keep faith with the side that beat Cambridge, with Cavegn set to lead the line alongside Joe Quigley.

Russell-Denny is expected to continue in midfield alongside Clinton Mola and Keenan Gough.

Reading may have to make at least one change after Udoka Godwin-Malife picked up a knock against Peterborough, with Ashqar Ahmed likely to replace him.

Marriott is also expected to be rested, having only just returned from injury, and Reid is likely to replace him after scoring his first goals for the Royals on Saturday.

Bristol Rovers possible starting lineup:

Young; James, Kilgour, Balmer, Purrington; Mola, Gough, Russell-Denny; Leigh; Quigley, Cavegn

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Ahmed, Knight, Masterson, Roberts; Fraser, Savage; Williams, Stokes, Kyerewaa; Reid

We say: Bristol Rovers 0-3 Reading

Reading are in much better form and will be looking to pick up a big win to book their place in the knockouts, while Bristol Rovers have nothing to play for.

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