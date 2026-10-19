PSG vs. Barcelona: Les Parisiens boss Luis Enrique confirms plan for defending superstar Lamine Yamal in Champions League blockbuster

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has said that 'having the ball' will be the best way for his team to defend against Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal.

In a blockbuster Champions League fixture, holders PSG will lock horns with Barcelona on Tuesday night, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating contest in Paris.

A number of the world's biggest stars will be on display, including Yamal, who has been in extraordinary form for Barcelona in the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Spain international has scored nine goals and registered 10 goals in 11 assists for Barcelona this term, including one goal and four assists in two Champions League matches.

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PSG will welcome Barcelona in Champions League thriller

Enrique was asked about Yamal during Monday's press conference, and the PSG head coach said that 'keeping the ball' is their biggest weapon in defending against the 19-year-old.

"The best way to defend against Lamine Yamal is to have the ball. That's our ideal scenario, but we know it won't be like that because of how difficult it is to play against Barca," Enrique told reporters.

"We're staying focused and alert, though, as we'll need to overcome that as a team."

Already one of the best players in the world, Yamal now has a record of 58 goals and 62 assists in 162 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions.

Enrique was in charge of Barcelona between May 2014 and May 2017, winning nine trophies during a successful spell, including the Champions League.

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Enrique will go up against his former club Barca on Tuesday

"I'm focusing on their quality. I've played for and managed Barca, and I have a very close relationship with Catalonia," said Enrique.

"I'm very attached to Barca, but I'm PSG's manager. Initially, I struggled to play against Barca, but I've gotten used to it. They have top-quality players and a team with values.

"Despite that, I want to win tomorrow. It's a huge source of motivation for me to face the club that has mattered the most to me in my career.

"Our aim is to win tomorrow. If we start thinking about the rest of the competition, this game will lose its importance, but this kind of game is what the schedule has given us.

"If we look at what these two teams represent, they're two great clubs with a fantastic playing style, so we'll make the most of this match."

PSG are currently top of the Champions League table on six points, while Barcelona are second on six points, with both teams posting two wins from two games in the competition thus far.