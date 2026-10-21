Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta keeping 'close eye' on in-form Serie A striker

Arsenal have reportedly identified Monza forward Gustavo Varela as a potential transfer target.

The Gunners are currently preparing for a mammoth Champions League showdown versus Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Mikel Arteta must decide whether to keep with Kai Havertz in his attack or hand a start to Viktor Gyokeres.

With the latter's future remaining a hot topic for debate due to his lack of opportunities in the Premier League, Arsenal remain attentive to alternatives in the transfer market.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Varela is the latest player to have emerged on Arsenal's radar.

© Imago / Buzzi

Who is Gustavo Varela?

Having only made one senior appearance for Benfica, Varela was a relative unknown until the start of last season.

However, contributing six goals and three assists from 32 Primeira Liga appearances at Gil Vicente helped his secure a permanent transfer to Monza in the summer.

In the space of just seven matches, the 21-year-old has scored eight goals, six of which have come in Serie A.

Varela has contributed doubles against Sassuolo and Cagliari in his last three outings, while he also netted versus Inter Milan at San Siro on the opening weekend of the season.

He also has seven caps for Portugal Under-21s, although none of his four goals came during the last international break.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Which other clubs are tracking Gustavo Varela?

The report suggests that Napoli may be willing to rival Arsenal for Varela's signature should he continue his form in the long term.

Meanwhile, there is a suggestion that Benfica may consider trying to re-sign their former homegrown talent.

Monza paid just €2m (£1.67m) to sign Varela on a four-year contract.