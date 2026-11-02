Harry Kane explains how his versatility could be the future of football

Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or is a recognition of far more than a goalscorer. The Bayern Munich and England striker will, of course, be remembered for his 73 goals last season, but even more for his ability to operate outside the box almost like a playmaker.

Even defensively the centre-forward caught the eye, especially in a clash with Borussia Dortmund last October, when he dropped back into midfield and defended in front of the box with sliding tackles.

Kane says versatility could be the future of football

© Iconsport / Nordphoto/Schneider, PictureAlliance

In a lengthy interview with France Football magazine, which is responsible for the award for the best player in the world, published this weekend, the 33-year-old was asked what story his triumph would tell. He highlighted precisely his characteristics.

‘People have really started to see the whole package of my game: my passing, my dropping deep to get the ball, creating space for team-mates, my defending, tracking back to help the team and contributing in different ways. As a No. 9, I do not think there are many strikers capable of playing in so many different positions’ - Kane said.

Kane revealed that his quality away from the box can be explained by his experience in midfield and defence as a youngster. ‘That helped me learn to play in different positions.’ The Bayern forward sees this kind of multi-skilled player, capable of playing in different roles, as the future of the sport.

‘One day we might play with systems where players do not really have fixed positions. They will simply be on the pitch, able to adapt to every situation. Maybe that is how football should be played, with intelligence and a good understanding of the game. I just need to keep showing all my qualities at the highest level. The future will tell how I will be regarded’ - Kane said.

Harry Kane proud that his ‘quieter’ style was recognised by the Ballon d’Or

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Kane’s award is also a message to those who see football only through dribbles and a subjective ‘magic’.

The Englishman was competing for the prize with Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal, who finished second and third respectively in the 2026 Ballon d’Or. Both have a more eye-catching style, with a repertoire of dribbles, especially the young Spaniard.

The centre-forward is proud that his ‘quiet’ style has been rewarded, which reveals an unexpected way for the France Football voters to assess the candidates. The voters were 100 journalists from the 100 highest-ranked countries in FIFA’s national team rankings.

‘I know the Ballon d’Or sometimes rewards the player who has something special, the one who can decide a match with a dribble, with his speed or with a spectacular move. But that is also what makes this Ballon d’Or so special in my eyes: I have the feeling that the voters understood that football depends on many different things’ - he said.

‘I know I am not the kind of player who will dribble past 10 opponents before scoring a goal, but I can hurt teams in many different ways. You also have to know how to help the team clear corners, block shots or track back when the opponent breaks. [...] I see this Ballon d’Or as a reward for all those less spectacular aspects of the game, which I am very happy to perform.’

For Kane to be named the best in the world, however, it came down to the finest of margins. He finished just 28 points ahead of Mbappe, the smallest margin in the history of the Ballon d’Or. At 33, the England striker is reaching the peak of his career.