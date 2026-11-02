Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal: What went wrong for Andoni Iraola's Reds as Mikel Arteta's Gunners claim Anfield Premier League win

Liverpool were downed 1-0 by Arsenal in a tense showdown at Anfield on Sunday, with the Gunners claiming a first Premier League victory at the iconic ground in 14 years.

Andoni Iraola's side were arguably the better team on the day, but they proved unable to fashion much in the way of clear-cut chances, owing to struggles in buildup and the visitors' extremely defensive playstyle.

The Merseysiders were unfortunate to not be awarded a penalty in the first half, when Alexander Isak was pulled back by Jurrien Timber, and it has been said that Liverpool were punished for being 'too honest' at the weekend.

Another decisive factor in the defeat was the manner in which the Reds lost their momentum and grip on the contest following the introduction of Dominik Szoboszlai in the second half.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at what went wrong for Iraola during Liverpool's loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

Liverpool continued to struggle in buildup against Arsenal

© Iconsport / Steven Halliwell, MI News & Sport, Alamy Live News

It is no secret that Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure to Real Madrid in the summer of 2025 was a major blow for Liverpool, and his absence is still keenly felt on Merseyside.

The right-back was key to the Reds' buildup from deep areas under Jurgen Klopp and during the title-winning 2024-25 campaign with Arne Slot at the helm, but the club are yet to sign a capable replacement.

Ronald Araujo has been exceptional on the right of Iraola's defence in the early stages of this term, though the Uruguayan is by no means a strong passer or progressor of the ball, considering that he is a natural centre-back.

On the opposite flank, left-back Milos Kerkez has been capable when defending but lacklustre going forward - the inverse of fans' concerns when he arrived at Anfield from Bournemouth.

Thanks to a lack of attacking influence from their full-backs, Liverpool have struggled to move the ball from deep areas at pace or with fluidity, a weakness in the team that has encouraged opposition presses.

On Sunday, the Reds conceded the decisive goal after a misplaced pass from Alisson while playing out from the back, and saw a number of counter-attacking opportunities break down when centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet were not available to initiate them.

For reference, Araujo completed one pass into the final third and Kerkez three, while Jacquet made six and Van Dijk nine, highlighting just how little impact Iraola's wide defenders are having on the attack.

Arsenal have mastered the 'dark arts', Liverpool are 'too honest'

"I think it was also a clear penalty"

"Doesn't notice it? We have 50 cameras."



A disappointed Virgil van Dijk shares his thoughts on the Alexander Isak penalty shout ? pic.twitter.com/XgruCrTjT6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 1, 2026

Arsenal are recognised throughout the Premier League as a team that play to the margins of the rules, while Liverpool were on the receiving end of a number of controversial decisions on Sunday.

The most notable incident occurred part way through the first half, when Isak came close to heading a Bradley Barcola cross goalwards, only for Timber to clearly pull the striker's jersey and impede his movement towards the ball.

Neither referee Andy Madley nor VAR intervened on that occasion, supposedly missing the pull entirely, with commentators and pundits alike putting blame on Isak for not throwing himself to the ground for attention as Arsenal stars such as Gabriel had done to great effect at Anfield.

After the loss, Iraola was asked whether it was necessary to instruct players to go to ground, with the manager saying, "It's a shame you ask me this question. But honestly, yes, we have to tell them to go down because they are not going to call it otherwise."

Liverpool captain Van Dijk was also frustrated with the failure to spot the pull, telling the media, "We have 50 cameras. Why does [Isak] have to complain when there are so many cameras? Everyone has seen it. In the end it wasn't given and we lose the game unfortunately, so well done to Arsenal."

The other flashpoint in the match was the head-to-head between Noni Madueke and Alexis Mac Allister, during which the Argentine midfielder made sure to excessively exaggerate his reaction to the Arsenal winger's aggression.

VAR decided that Madueke's head movement did not meet the standards for violent conduct, but it came as a surprise that he avoided a yellow card, especially considering that the Englishman had already been booked earlier in the half for stopping a counter.

Back in April this year, Gabriel appeared to headbutt Manchester City's Erling Haaland, but when the striker failed to dive, the Gunners defender escaped a red card and both players were shown a yellow for displaying aggressive behaviour.

The inconsistency in punishment between incidents of a similar nature is frustrating for everyone invested in the game, though there does appear to be a 'correct' amount of exaggeration that will attract a referee's attention without arousing suspicion, and Arsenal have mastered the art of it.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch problem

© Iconsport / PA Images

Iraola's side have been without Dominik Szoboszlai for five of the past six games due to the minor hamstring issue that forced him to be withdrawn against Brentford on October 17.

The number eight came off the bench on Sunday with the Reds searching for a goal, but the team appeared to lose fluency in midfield following his introduction.

Nineteen-year-old Trey Nyoni, who Szoboszlai replaced, had kept Liverpool on the front foot by completing 78% of his a progressive passes, 67% of his long passes and 96% of his passes overall.

By contrast, the Hungary captain proved wasteful in possession once again, with just 30% of his progressive passes reaching their destination, as well as 29% of his long balls and 82% of his passes as a whole.

Szoboszlai is not a natural fit in a deeper midfield role, and he lacks the close control or consistency to feature in the number 10 position, though his unique running power makes it difficult for Iraola to leave him out of the XI.

Similarly, Ryan Gravenberch seems to have been displaced in the pecking order by Nyoni, given the former Bayern Munich and Ajax star did not see a single minute against Arsenal and has now started just four of the Reds' nine Premier League games this term.

The Dutchman is often seen as an important player for Liverpool by many due to the fact he claimed the Young Player of the Season award in 2024-25, but the reality is that he has struggled beyond the initial months of Slot's tenure.

Gravenberch also failed to establish himself during Klopp's final campaign at the club, and the 24-year-old faces an uncertain future at Anfield, despite the six-year contract he penned in March this year that may become something of an albatross for the Reds.