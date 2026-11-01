Liverpool learn why Arsenal's "forceful" Noni Madueke avoided red card after controversial Alexis Mac Allister head clash

The Premier League have revealed that Arsenal winger Noni Madueke was not sent off against Liverpool after clashing with Alexis Mac Allister as his action was not considered aggressive or violent.

Mikel Arteta helped his side earn an invaluable three points on Sunday, overseeing a 1-0 win at Anfield in the Premier League thanks to Kai Havertz's early winner.

Liverpool pushed for an equaliser in the second half, and there were calls from the home side for Arsenal to be reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute when Madueke clashed heads with Mac Allister.

The Premier League's match centre have now confirmed that the supposed headbutt did not reach the threshold for a red card, with the VAR saying: "All of the situations have been checked and cleared. There is some contact as Madueke and Mac Allister square-up. In my opinion, it's not forceful, not violent, not brutal".

Madueke did lean his head into Mac Allister, who promptly fell to the ground, though the midfielder was himself booked for his role in a scuffle.

#LIVARS – 79’ The referee’s call of no violent conduct by Madueke on Mac Allister was checked and confirmed by VAR. VAR: “All of the situations have been checked and cleared. There is some contact as Madueke and Mac Allister square-up. In my opinion, it's not forceful, not violent, not brutal”. — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) November 1, 2026

Why Alexis Mac Allister was right to react to Noni Madueke

Sunday was not the first time that Arsenal have been involved in a contentious decision in relation to an alleged headbutt, with defender Gabriel Magalhaes infamously involved in a clash with Erling Haaland last season.

The Manchester City striker did not react to Gabriel's head movement, and he ultimately stayed on the pitch and avoided a three-game ban despite the wide consensus that he was fortunate to escape punishment.

Madueke's movement was not as aggressive as his teammate's, and Jamie Carragher was critical of Mac Allister's reaction.

While the Liverpool midfielder's response was exaggerated, Reds striker Alexander Isak was criticised for not reacting to a clear pull by Jurrien Timber in the box that arguably prevented him from scoring.

If Haaland had reacted to Gabriel, the defender would have almost certainly been sent off, so perhaps it would be wrong to criticise players for their reactions when game-changing fouls have often been missed at key moments in crucial matches.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Have Arsenal been fortunate with refereeing decisions?

Arsenal have not received a single red card in any of their last 49 Premier League games, with their last red in the top flight coming against Liverpool in May 2025.

However, to suggest that Arteta's achievements at the Emirates have been aided by lenient refereeing would diminish the work he has achieved during his time at the club.

The Spaniard has managed to take the Gunners from mediocrity to the pinnacle of English football, and they should be strong favourites to retain their title.